Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

