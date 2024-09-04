Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.09 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 1.75 cents at $5.65 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 3.75 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.12 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.32 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.83 a pound.

