Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 2 cents at $5.76 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 4 cents at $3.52 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 3.5 cents at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 1.43 cents at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 1.65 cents at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.