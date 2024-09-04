Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $132.4…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $132.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.37 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dollar Tree expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion.

