Costco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.35 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $5.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $5.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $79.7 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.37 billion, or $16.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $254.45 billion.

