Core & Main: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

Listen now to WTOP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $119 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.