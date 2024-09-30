CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579¾
|590¾
|575½
|584
|+4
|Mar
|600
|610½
|595¾
|604¼
|+4
|May
|609¾
|621
|607
|615¾
|+4½
|Jul
|615
|625¼
|612
|621
|+4¾
|Sep
|626
|635¾
|623¼
|631¼
|+4
|Dec
|642¼
|650
|638
|645½
|+3¼
|Mar
|657¾
|657¾
|655¾
|655¾
|+3
|May
|657¼
|+2½
|Jul
|640
|640
|639¼
|639¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|648½
|+3
|Dec
|659¾
|+3
|Mar
|669½
|+3
|May
|671¼
|+3
|Jul
|632¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 95,454.
|Fri.’s sales 64,288
|Fri.’s open int 372,555,
|up 1,546
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416½
|427¾
|415½
|424¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|433¼
|444½
|432
|441¼
|+6¼
|May
|442¾
|453½
|441¾
|450¾
|+6
|Jul
|448¾
|458½
|447¾
|455¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|445¾
|452½
|445¼
|449½
|+2¼
|Dec
|451
|457
|450¼
|454
|+1¼
|Mar
|461¾
|467
|461¾
|464½
|+1
|May
|468¼
|471¾
|468
|470¼
|+¾
|Jul
|472
|476½
|472
|474
|+1
|Sep
|455¼
|—1
|Dec
|455¾
|460½
|455½
|456¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|473½
|—1¼
|Dec
|450
|454
|450
|450½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 417,081.
|Fri.’s sales 341,541
|Fri.’s open int 1,466,050
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383
|393¾
|382¼
|392½
|+7¾
|Mar
|380
|388¾
|380
|388½
|+6
|May
|380¼
|387
|380¼
|387
|+6¾
|Jul
|390½
|+6¾
|Sep
|386¼
|+6¾
|Dec
|388½
|+4¾
|Mar
|387½
|+4¾
|May
|393½
|+4¾
|Jul
|382¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|398
|+4¾
|Est. sales 444.
|Fri.’s sales 609
|Fri.’s open int 3,912,
|up 37
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1060¼
|1069¾
|1052
|1057
|—8¾
|Jan
|1078
|1087½
|1069¾
|1075¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|1090¾
|1100¼
|1082¾
|1088½
|—6¾
|May
|1102¾
|1112¼
|1095¾
|1101½
|—5¾
|Jul
|1111¼
|1120¾
|1104½
|1110¾
|—5¼
|Aug
|1110
|1119
|1103
|1109¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|1093¼
|1105¼
|1091¾
|1096
|—4½
|Nov
|1094
|1104¼
|1090½
|1094¾
|—5¼
|Jan
|1104
|1114¾
|1104
|1105½
|—5¼
|Mar
|1108
|1115
|1106¼
|1106½
|—5
|May
|1112¼
|1113½
|1110¾
|1110¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1123
|1123
|1117
|1117
|—4¼
|Aug
|1111¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|1099
|—3
|Nov
|1098¾
|1106¾
|1097¼
|1098¾
|—5
|Jul
|1114
|—5
|Nov
|1087¾
|—5
|Est. sales 282,795.
|Fri.’s sales 386,519
|Fri.’s open int 870,044,
|up 9,044
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|42.16
|43.55
|42.13
|43.51
|+1.33
|Dec
|42.41
|43.47
|41.92
|43.31
|+.95
|Jan
|42.48
|43.50
|42.04
|43.32
|+.84
|Mar
|42.70
|43.65
|42.28
|43.45
|+.75
|May
|43.11
|43.86
|42.56
|43.65
|+.69
|Jul
|43.19
|43.99
|42.78
|43.75
|+.60
|Aug
|43.13
|43.81
|42.74
|43.57
|+.51
|Sep
|42.98
|43.57
|42.63
|43.33
|+.42
|Oct
|42.72
|43.09
|42.49
|43.03
|+.36
|Dec
|42.71
|43.24
|42.37
|42.97
|+.33
|Jan
|42.95
|+.30
|Mar
|42.97
|+.28
|May
|43.05
|+.27
|Jul
|43.11
|+.24
|Aug
|42.98
|+.38
|Sep
|43.00
|+.38
|Oct
|42.87
|+.38
|Dec
|42.74
|+.38
|Jul
|42.63
|+.38
|Oct
|42.62
|+.38
|Dec
|42.36
|+.38
|Est. sales 135,275.
|Fri.’s sales 196,113
|Fri.’s open int 517,551
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|339.10
|348.40
|339.10
|344.30
|+.60
|Dec
|343.10
|346.90
|339.40
|341.60
|—2.50
|Jan
|343.40
|346.80
|339.60
|341.90
|—2.30
|Mar
|344.30
|347.60
|340.40
|342.90
|—2.40
|May
|345.40
|348.40
|341.70
|343.70
|—2.70
|Jul
|347.10
|350.30
|343.70
|345.20
|—3.40
|Aug
|345.10
|349.70
|343.30
|344.20
|—4.00
|Sep
|344.10
|348.50
|342.00
|342.70
|—4.60
|Oct
|342.00
|345.90
|339.80
|340.50
|—4.90
|Dec
|343.50
|348.00
|341.60
|342.50
|—4.60
|Jan
|342.80
|—4.80
|Mar
|346.20
|346.20
|342.20
|342.20
|—4.90
|May
|342.50
|—5.00
|Jul
|348.90
|348.90
|344.40
|344.40
|—5.00
|Aug
|344.10
|—5.00
|Sep
|342.10
|—5.00
|Oct
|339.20
|—4.90
|Dec
|341.00
|—4.90
|Jul
|350.80
|—4.90
|Oct
|350.80
|—4.90
|Dec
|354.30
|—4.90
|Est. sales 208,748.
|Fri.’s sales 286,972
|Fri.’s open int 528,332,
|up 11,200
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.