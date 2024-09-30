CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579¾ 590¾ 575½ 584 +4 Mar 600 610½ 595¾ 604¼ +4 May 609¾ 621 607 615¾ +4½ Jul 615 625¼ 612 621 +4¾ Sep 626 635¾ 623¼ 631¼ +4 Dec 642¼ 650 638 645½ +3¼ Mar 657¾ 657¾ 655¾ 655¾ +3 May 657¼ +2½ Jul 640 640 639¼ 639¼ +3¼ Sep 648½ +3 Dec 659¾ +3 Mar 669½ +3 May 671¼ +3 Jul 632¾ +2½ Est. sales 95,454. Fri.’s sales 64,288 Fri.’s open int 372,555, up 1,546 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 416½ 427¾ 415½ 424¾ +6¾ Mar 433¼ 444½ 432 441¼ +6¼ May 442¾ 453½ 441¾ 450¾ +6 Jul 448¾ 458½ 447¾ 455¾ +5¼ Sep 445¾ 452½ 445¼ 449½ +2¼ Dec 451 457 450¼ 454 +1¼ Mar 461¾ 467 461¾ 464½ +1 May 468¼ 471¾ 468 470¼ +¾ Jul 472 476½ 472 474 +1 Sep 455¼ —1 Dec 455¾ 460½ 455½ 456¾ —1¼ Jul 473½ —1¼ Dec 450 454 450 450½ —2¾ Est. sales 417,081. Fri.’s sales 341,541 Fri.’s open int 1,466,050 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383 393¾ 382¼ 392½ +7¾ Mar 380 388¾ 380 388½ +6 May 380¼ 387 380¼ 387 +6¾ Jul 390½ +6¾ Sep 386¼ +6¾ Dec 388½ +4¾ Mar 387½ +4¾ May 393½ +4¾ Jul 382¼ +4¾ Sep 398 +4¾ Est. sales 444. Fri.’s sales 609 Fri.’s open int 3,912, up 37 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1060¼ 1069¾ 1052 1057 —8¾ Jan 1078 1087½ 1069¾ 1075¼ —7¾ Mar 1090¾ 1100¼ 1082¾ 1088½ —6¾ May 1102¾ 1112¼ 1095¾ 1101½ —5¾ Jul 1111¼ 1120¾ 1104½ 1110¾ —5¼ Aug 1110 1119 1103 1109¼ —4¾ Sep 1093¼ 1105¼ 1091¾ 1096 —4½ Nov 1094 1104¼ 1090½ 1094¾ —5¼ Jan 1104 1114¾ 1104 1105½ —5¼ Mar 1108 1115 1106¼ 1106½ —5 May 1112¼ 1113½ 1110¾ 1110¾ —4½ Jul 1123 1123 1117 1117 —4¼ Aug 1111¼ —4¼ Sep 1099 —3 Nov 1098¾ 1106¾ 1097¼ 1098¾ —5 Jul 1114 —5 Nov 1087¾ —5 Est. sales 282,795. Fri.’s sales 386,519 Fri.’s open int 870,044, up 9,044 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 42.16 43.55 42.13 43.51 +1.33 Dec 42.41 43.47 41.92 43.31 +.95 Jan 42.48 43.50 42.04 43.32 +.84 Mar 42.70 43.65 42.28 43.45 +.75 May 43.11 43.86 42.56 43.65 +.69 Jul 43.19 43.99 42.78 43.75 +.60 Aug 43.13 43.81 42.74 43.57 +.51 Sep 42.98 43.57 42.63 43.33 +.42 Oct 42.72 43.09 42.49 43.03 +.36 Dec 42.71 43.24 42.37 42.97 +.33 Jan 42.95 +.30 Mar 42.97 +.28 May 43.05 +.27 Jul 43.11 +.24 Aug 42.98 +.38 Sep 43.00 +.38 Oct 42.87 +.38 Dec 42.74 +.38 Jul 42.63 +.38 Oct 42.62 +.38 Dec 42.36 +.38 Est. sales 135,275. Fri.’s sales 196,113 Fri.’s open int 517,551 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 339.10 348.40 339.10 344.30 +.60 Dec 343.10 346.90 339.40 341.60 —2.50 Jan 343.40 346.80 339.60 341.90 —2.30 Mar 344.30 347.60 340.40 342.90 —2.40 May 345.40 348.40 341.70 343.70 —2.70 Jul 347.10 350.30 343.70 345.20 —3.40 Aug 345.10 349.70 343.30 344.20 —4.00 Sep 344.10 348.50 342.00 342.70 —4.60 Oct 342.00 345.90 339.80 340.50 —4.90 Dec 343.50 348.00 341.60 342.50 —4.60 Jan 342.80 —4.80 Mar 346.20 346.20 342.20 342.20 —4.90 May 342.50 —5.00 Jul 348.90 348.90 344.40 344.40 —5.00 Aug 344.10 —5.00 Sep 342.10 —5.00 Oct 339.20 —4.90 Dec 341.00 —4.90 Jul 350.80 —4.90 Oct 350.80 —4.90 Dec 354.30 —4.90 Est. sales 208,748. Fri.’s sales 286,972 Fri.’s open int 528,332, up 11,200

