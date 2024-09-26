CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590½ 596¼ 582¾ 584¼ —5 Mar 610 615½ 602½ 604¼ —4 May 620 625½ 613 615 —3½ Jul 624½ 629½ 617¾ 620 —3¼ Sep 635½ 640 628½ 630¾ —3¼ Dec 650 654 643¾ 645¾ —3 Mar 658¾ 664 653¾ 656 —2¾ May 664 664 657½ 657½ —3 Jul 645 645 638¾ 638¾ —4 Sep 648¼ —4 Dec 659½ —4 Mar 669¼ —4 May 671 —4 Jul 633 —2 Est. sales 84,681. Wed.’s sales 81,251 Wed.’s open int 364,344, up 2,957 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 414¾ 419¼ 412½ 413¼ —2 Mar 432½ 436¾ 430¼ 431 —2¼ May 443 446¼ 440¼ 441 —2½ Jul 448¼ 451¾ 446 446¾ —2½ Sep 445¼ 448¼ 443½ 444¼ —1½ Dec 450¼ 453 448½ 449¼ —1¾ Mar 460¾ 463 459¼ 460¼ —1½ May 468¼ 469½ 466½ 466½ —1¼ Jul 472¾ 472¾ 470 470 —1¼ Sep 456¾ 456¾ 454 454 Dec 455¼ 457¾ 454¾ 455¼ — ¼ Jul 472 — ¼ Dec 450¼ — ½ Est. sales 289,460. Wed.’s sales 265,412 Wed.’s open int 1,460,788 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 369¼ 387¼ 369 380 +8¾ Mar 371¼ 384¾ 370¼ 377¾ +8¾ May 374¼ 376¼ 374¼ 376¼ +9¾ Jul 379¾ +9½ Sep 375½ +9½ Dec 379¾ +9½ Mar 378¾ +9½ May 384¾ +9½ Jul 373½ +8 Sep 389¼ +8 Est. sales 441. Wed.’s sales 441 Wed.’s open int 3,722, up 92 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1051¾ 1064¾ 1039¾ 1041 —12¼ Jan 1070 1083 1058 1059¼ —12½ Mar 1083 1096 1071¾ 1073 —11¾ May 1095½ 1108¼ 1084½ 1085¾ —11¾ Jul 1104¾ 1117¼ 1094½ 1095½ —11½ Aug 1104¼ 1116¼ 1094¾ 1095¼ —11 Sep 1095¼ 1104 1082¾ 1083¾ —10¾ Nov 1092 1103 1083 1084 —10½ Jan 1102 1112¾ 1094¾ 1095 —10 Mar 1109¼ 1110½ 1097 1097 —9 May 1110 1114½ 1101¼ 1101½ —8¾ Jul 1119 1119¾ 1107¾ 1108 —8¼ Aug 1102¼ —8 Sep 1091 —8 Nov 1100 1105 1091 1091¼ —8 Jul 1106½ +1¾ Nov 1086 1086 1080¼ 1080¼ —3 Est. sales 308,586. Wed.’s sales 290,978 Wed.’s open int 856,715 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 44.35 44.86 42.82 42.92 —1.46 Dec 44.11 44.86 42.78 42.90 —1.25 Jan 44.08 44.88 42.94 43.07 —1.06 Mar 44.14 44.93 43.19 43.32 —.88 May 44.30 45.05 43.46 43.62 —.73 Jul 44.37 45.06 43.66 43.82 —.59 Aug 44.24 44.89 43.65 43.76 —.47 Sep 43.98 44.63 43.54 43.64 —.38 Oct 44.20 44.20 43.39 43.40 —.30 Dec 43.58 44.27 43.26 43.39 —.24 Jan 43.67 43.67 43.33 43.39 —.22 Mar 43.44 —.19 May 43.53 —.18 Jul 43.61 —.17 Aug 43.34 —.17 Sep 43.36 —.17 Oct 43.23 —.17 Dec 43.10 —.17 Jul 42.99 —.17 Oct 42.98 —.17 Dec 42.72 —.17 Est. sales 266,436. Wed.’s sales 245,152 Wed.’s open int 529,597 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 326.00 329.50 322.80 324.20 —1.90 Dec 328.00 332.20 325.50 326.80 —1.40 Jan 329.00 333.10 326.70 328.10 —1.20 Mar 330.50 334.70 328.70 330.10 —1.10 May 332.70 336.50 330.80 332.10 —1.10 Jul 335.90 339.00 333.60 334.80 —1.10 Aug 335.10 338.90 334.00 334.90 —1.10 Sep 334.80 338.90 333.80 334.50 —1.30 Oct 334.60 337.80 332.80 333.10 —1.40 Dec 336.00 339.80 334.50 335.20 —1.50 Jan 335.40 335.70 335.40 335.70 —1.70 Mar 335.60 —1.90 May 336.30 —1.90 Jul 338.40 —1.80 Aug 338.40 —1.80 Sep 336.70 —1.80 Oct 334.20 —1.70 Dec 335.90 —1.80 Jul 345.70 —1.80 Oct 345.70 —1.80 Dec 349.20 —1.80 Est. sales 204,395. Wed.’s sales 191,193 Wed.’s open int 523,275

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.