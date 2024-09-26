CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590½
|596¼
|582¾
|584¼
|—5
|Mar
|610
|615½
|602½
|604¼
|—4
|May
|620
|625½
|613
|615
|—3½
|Jul
|624½
|629½
|617¾
|620
|—3¼
|Sep
|635½
|640
|628½
|630¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|650
|654
|643¾
|645¾
|—3
|Mar
|658¾
|664
|653¾
|656
|—2¾
|May
|664
|664
|657½
|657½
|—3
|Jul
|645
|645
|638¾
|638¾
|—4
|Sep
|648¼
|—4
|Dec
|659½
|—4
|Mar
|669¼
|—4
|May
|671
|—4
|Jul
|633
|—2
|Est. sales 84,681.
|Wed.’s sales 81,251
|Wed.’s open int 364,344,
|up 2,957
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|414¾
|419¼
|412½
|413¼
|—2
|Mar
|432½
|436¾
|430¼
|431
|—2¼
|May
|443
|446¼
|440¼
|441
|—2½
|Jul
|448¼
|451¾
|446
|446¾
|—2½
|Sep
|445¼
|448¼
|443½
|444¼
|—1½
|Dec
|450¼
|453
|448½
|449¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|460¾
|463
|459¼
|460¼
|—1½
|May
|468¼
|469½
|466½
|466½
|—1¼
|Jul
|472¾
|472¾
|470
|470
|—1¼
|Sep
|456¾
|456¾
|454
|454
|Dec
|455¼
|457¾
|454¾
|455¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|472
|—
|¼
|Dec
|450¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 289,460.
|Wed.’s sales 265,412
|Wed.’s open int 1,460,788
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|369¼
|387¼
|369
|380
|+8¾
|Mar
|371¼
|384¾
|370¼
|377¾
|+8¾
|May
|374¼
|376¼
|374¼
|376¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|379¾
|+9½
|Sep
|375½
|+9½
|Dec
|379¾
|+9½
|Mar
|378¾
|+9½
|May
|384¾
|+9½
|Jul
|373½
|+8
|Sep
|389¼
|+8
|Est. sales 441.
|Wed.’s sales 441
|Wed.’s open int 3,722,
|up 92
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1051¾
|1064¾
|1039¾
|1041
|—12¼
|Jan
|1070
|1083
|1058
|1059¼
|—12½
|Mar
|1083
|1096
|1071¾
|1073
|—11¾
|May
|1095½
|1108¼
|1084½
|1085¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|1104¾
|1117¼
|1094½
|1095½
|—11½
|Aug
|1104¼
|1116¼
|1094¾
|1095¼
|—11
|Sep
|1095¼
|1104
|1082¾
|1083¾
|—10¾
|Nov
|1092
|1103
|1083
|1084
|—10½
|Jan
|1102
|1112¾
|1094¾
|1095
|—10
|Mar
|1109¼
|1110½
|1097
|1097
|—9
|May
|1110
|1114½
|1101¼
|1101½
|—8¾
|Jul
|1119
|1119¾
|1107¾
|1108
|—8¼
|Aug
|1102¼
|—8
|Sep
|1091
|—8
|Nov
|1100
|1105
|1091
|1091¼
|—8
|Jul
|1106½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1086
|1086
|1080¼
|1080¼
|—3
|Est. sales 308,586.
|Wed.’s sales 290,978
|Wed.’s open int 856,715
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|44.35
|44.86
|42.82
|42.92
|—1.46
|Dec
|44.11
|44.86
|42.78
|42.90
|—1.25
|Jan
|44.08
|44.88
|42.94
|43.07
|—1.06
|Mar
|44.14
|44.93
|43.19
|43.32
|—.88
|May
|44.30
|45.05
|43.46
|43.62
|—.73
|Jul
|44.37
|45.06
|43.66
|43.82
|—.59
|Aug
|44.24
|44.89
|43.65
|43.76
|—.47
|Sep
|43.98
|44.63
|43.54
|43.64
|—.38
|Oct
|44.20
|44.20
|43.39
|43.40
|—.30
|Dec
|43.58
|44.27
|43.26
|43.39
|—.24
|Jan
|43.67
|43.67
|43.33
|43.39
|—.22
|Mar
|43.44
|—.19
|May
|43.53
|—.18
|Jul
|43.61
|—.17
|Aug
|43.34
|—.17
|Sep
|43.36
|—.17
|Oct
|43.23
|—.17
|Dec
|43.10
|—.17
|Jul
|42.99
|—.17
|Oct
|42.98
|—.17
|Dec
|42.72
|—.17
|Est. sales 266,436.
|Wed.’s sales 245,152
|Wed.’s open int 529,597
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|326.00
|329.50
|322.80
|324.20
|—1.90
|Dec
|328.00
|332.20
|325.50
|326.80
|—1.40
|Jan
|329.00
|333.10
|326.70
|328.10
|—1.20
|Mar
|330.50
|334.70
|328.70
|330.10
|—1.10
|May
|332.70
|336.50
|330.80
|332.10
|—1.10
|Jul
|335.90
|339.00
|333.60
|334.80
|—1.10
|Aug
|335.10
|338.90
|334.00
|334.90
|—1.10
|Sep
|334.80
|338.90
|333.80
|334.50
|—1.30
|Oct
|334.60
|337.80
|332.80
|333.10
|—1.40
|Dec
|336.00
|339.80
|334.50
|335.20
|—1.50
|Jan
|335.40
|335.70
|335.40
|335.70
|—1.70
|Mar
|335.60
|—1.90
|May
|336.30
|—1.90
|Jul
|338.40
|—1.80
|Aug
|338.40
|—1.80
|Sep
|336.70
|—1.80
|Oct
|334.20
|—1.70
|Dec
|335.90
|—1.80
|Jul
|345.70
|—1.80
|Oct
|345.70
|—1.80
|Dec
|349.20
|—1.80
|Est. sales 204,395.
|Wed.’s sales 191,193
|Wed.’s open int 523,275
