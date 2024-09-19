CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|575¾
|577¼
|564
|565½
|—10¼
|Mar
|595
|596¾
|583½
|585
|—10¼
|May
|606
|607¾
|594½
|596
|—10½
|Jul
|612¼
|612¼
|600¾
|602
|—10¼
|Sep
|622½
|622½
|612
|613¼
|—10
|Dec
|638¼
|638¼
|627¾
|629
|—9½
|Mar
|642
|644
|639
|640¼
|—9
|May
|642½
|—8¾
|Jul
|624¾
|—8½
|Sep
|634½
|—8½
|Dec
|645¾
|—8½
|Mar
|655½
|—8½
|May
|657¼
|—8½
|Jul
|615¾
|—8½
|Est. sales 74,131.
|Wed.’s sales 68,924
|Wed.’s open int 353,536,
|up 2,493
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|412¼
|413
|405¼
|405¾
|—7
|Mar
|430½
|431
|424
|424¼
|—6½
|May
|441
|441¾
|434¾
|435¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|447
|448
|441½
|442
|—5¾
|Sep
|444
|444
|439
|439¾
|—4½
|Dec
|449
|449½
|444¾
|445¾
|—4
|Mar
|459½
|459½
|456¼
|456¾
|—3¾
|May
|466¼
|466¼
|462¼
|463
|—3¾
|Jul
|470¼
|470¼
|466¼
|466¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|449¾
|—4
|Dec
|453¼
|454
|450½
|451½
|—3¾
|Jul
|468¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|445¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 223,345.
|Wed.’s sales 199,164
|Wed.’s open int 1,438,254,
|up 16,347
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|356¾
|366¼
|356¾
|364½
|+9¼
|Mar
|355½
|365¼
|355½
|363
|+9¼
|May
|362¼
|+7½
|Jul
|366
|+7½
|Sep
|361¾
|+7½
|Dec
|367
|+7½
|Mar
|366
|+7½
|May
|372
|+7½
|Jul
|362¼
|+7½
|Sep
|378
|+7½
|Est. sales 558.
|Wed.’s sales 546
|Wed.’s open int 3,410,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1015
|1018¼
|1006¾
|1013¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1032½
|1036½
|1025
|1031¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1046
|1050
|1039
|1045¼
|—
|½
|May
|1060¼
|1064¼
|1053½
|1059¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|1070¾
|1074½
|1063½
|1069¾
|—
|½
|Aug
|1071¼
|1074¾
|1064
|1069½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1061½
|1065½
|1056½
|1059¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|1063½
|1067¾
|1057¾
|1063
|—
|½
|Jan
|1074½
|1078
|1072¾
|1074¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1076¾
|1077¾
|1076¾
|1077¼
|+1
|May
|1081½
|+¾
|Jul
|1083¼
|1087
|1083¼
|1087
|+¼
|Aug
|1080
|+¼
|Sep
|1068
|+¾
|Nov
|1068½
|1068¾
|1068½
|1068¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1074¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1056
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 230,949.
|Wed.’s sales 215,388
|Wed.’s open int 847,667,
|up 1,664
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|41.02
|41.99
|40.69
|41.75
|+.76
|Dec
|40.31
|41.19
|40.01
|40.93
|+.62
|Jan
|40.40
|41.18
|40.11
|40.95
|+.56
|Mar
|40.60
|41.30
|40.33
|41.09
|+.49
|May
|40.85
|41.54
|40.63
|41.34
|+.45
|Jul
|41.10
|41.71
|40.85
|41.53
|+.43
|Aug
|41.10
|41.68
|40.85
|41.50
|+.40
|Sep
|41.20
|41.55
|41.09
|41.41
|+.37
|Oct
|41.30
|41.36
|41.02
|41.21
|+.34
|Dec
|40.94
|41.40
|40.89
|41.22
|+.30
|Jan
|41.00
|41.40
|41.00
|41.25
|+.29
|Mar
|41.10
|41.47
|41.10
|41.32
|+.25
|May
|41.43
|+.26
|Jul
|41.63
|41.63
|41.51
|41.51
|+.26
|Aug
|41.24
|+.26
|Sep
|41.26
|+.26
|Oct
|41.13
|+.26
|Dec
|41.00
|+.26
|Jul
|40.89
|+.26
|Oct
|40.88
|+.26
|Dec
|40.62
|+.26
|Est. sales 130,381.
|Wed.’s sales 117,585
|Wed.’s open int 552,947
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|318.00
|321.80
|316.90
|319.90
|+2.00
|Dec
|321.40
|323.80
|319.60
|321.60
|+.20
|Jan
|323.50
|325.10
|321.10
|322.80
|—.50
|Mar
|326.50
|327.80
|324.00
|325.30
|—1.10
|May
|329.30
|330.50
|326.70
|327.90
|—1.40
|Jul
|332.90
|333.70
|329.80
|331.00
|—1.60
|Aug
|334.40
|334.40
|330.70
|331.70
|—1.60
|Sep
|334.60
|334.60
|331.00
|331.90
|—1.60
|Oct
|330.80
|332.90
|330.40
|331.00
|—1.80
|Dec
|335.50
|336.20
|332.70
|333.20
|—2.00
|Jan
|333.90
|—2.10
|Mar
|334.20
|—2.00
|May
|335.20
|—1.90
|Jul
|337.40
|—1.90
|Aug
|337.40
|—1.90
|Sep
|335.90
|—1.90
|Oct
|333.50
|—1.90
|Dec
|335.30
|—1.90
|Jul
|345.10
|—1.90
|Oct
|345.10
|—1.90
|Dec
|348.60
|—1.90
|Est. sales 126,767.
|Wed.’s sales 117,160
|Wed.’s open int 523,210,
|up 1,704
