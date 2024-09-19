CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 575¾ 577¼ 564 565½ —10¼ Mar 595 596¾ 583½ 585 —10¼ May 606 607¾ 594½ 596 —10½ Jul 612¼ 612¼ 600¾ 602 —10¼ Sep 622½ 622½ 612 613¼ —10 Dec 638¼ 638¼ 627¾ 629 —9½ Mar 642 644 639 640¼ —9 May 642½ —8¾ Jul 624¾ —8½ Sep 634½ —8½ Dec 645¾ —8½ Mar 655½ —8½ May 657¼ —8½ Jul 615¾ —8½ Est. sales 74,131. Wed.’s sales 68,924 Wed.’s open int 353,536, up 2,493 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 412¼ 413 405¼ 405¾ —7 Mar 430½ 431 424 424¼ —6½ May 441 441¾ 434¾ 435¼ —6¼ Jul 447 448 441½ 442 —5¾ Sep 444 444 439 439¾ —4½ Dec 449 449½ 444¾ 445¾ —4 Mar 459½ 459½ 456¼ 456¾ —3¾ May 466¼ 466¼ 462¼ 463 —3¾ Jul 470¼ 470¼ 466¼ 466¾ —3¾ Sep 449¾ —4 Dec 453¼ 454 450½ 451½ —3¾ Jul 468¼ —3¾ Dec 445¾ —3¾ Est. sales 223,345. Wed.’s sales 199,164 Wed.’s open int 1,438,254, up 16,347 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 356¾ 366¼ 356¾ 364½ +9¼ Mar 355½ 365¼ 355½ 363 +9¼ May 362¼ +7½ Jul 366 +7½ Sep 361¾ +7½ Dec 367 +7½ Mar 366 +7½ May 372 +7½ Jul 362¼ +7½ Sep 378 +7½ Est. sales 558. Wed.’s sales 546 Wed.’s open int 3,410, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1015 1018¼ 1006¾ 1013¼ — ¾ Jan 1032½ 1036½ 1025 1031¼ — ¾ Mar 1046 1050 1039 1045¼ — ½ May 1060¼ 1064¼ 1053½ 1059¼ — ½ Jul 1070¾ 1074½ 1063½ 1069¾ — ½ Aug 1071¼ 1074¾ 1064 1069½ — ¾ Sep 1061½ 1065½ 1056½ 1059¾ —1¼ Nov 1063½ 1067¾ 1057¾ 1063 — ½ Jan 1074½ 1078 1072¾ 1074¼ — ¼ Mar 1076¾ 1077¾ 1076¾ 1077¼ +1 May 1081½ +¾ Jul 1083¼ 1087 1083¼ 1087 +¼ Aug 1080 +¼ Sep 1068 +¾ Nov 1068½ 1068¾ 1068½ 1068¾ — ¾ Jul 1074¼ — ¾ Nov 1056 — ¾ Est. sales 230,949. Wed.’s sales 215,388 Wed.’s open int 847,667, up 1,664 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 41.02 41.99 40.69 41.75 +.76 Dec 40.31 41.19 40.01 40.93 +.62 Jan 40.40 41.18 40.11 40.95 +.56 Mar 40.60 41.30 40.33 41.09 +.49 May 40.85 41.54 40.63 41.34 +.45 Jul 41.10 41.71 40.85 41.53 +.43 Aug 41.10 41.68 40.85 41.50 +.40 Sep 41.20 41.55 41.09 41.41 +.37 Oct 41.30 41.36 41.02 41.21 +.34 Dec 40.94 41.40 40.89 41.22 +.30 Jan 41.00 41.40 41.00 41.25 +.29 Mar 41.10 41.47 41.10 41.32 +.25 May 41.43 +.26 Jul 41.63 41.63 41.51 41.51 +.26 Aug 41.24 +.26 Sep 41.26 +.26 Oct 41.13 +.26 Dec 41.00 +.26 Jul 40.89 +.26 Oct 40.88 +.26 Dec 40.62 +.26 Est. sales 130,381. Wed.’s sales 117,585 Wed.’s open int 552,947 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 318.00 321.80 316.90 319.90 +2.00 Dec 321.40 323.80 319.60 321.60 +.20 Jan 323.50 325.10 321.10 322.80 —.50 Mar 326.50 327.80 324.00 325.30 —1.10 May 329.30 330.50 326.70 327.90 —1.40 Jul 332.90 333.70 329.80 331.00 —1.60 Aug 334.40 334.40 330.70 331.70 —1.60 Sep 334.60 334.60 331.00 331.90 —1.60 Oct 330.80 332.90 330.40 331.00 —1.80 Dec 335.50 336.20 332.70 333.20 —2.00 Jan 333.90 —2.10 Mar 334.20 —2.00 May 335.20 —1.90 Jul 337.40 —1.90 Aug 337.40 —1.90 Sep 335.90 —1.90 Oct 333.50 —1.90 Dec 335.30 —1.90 Jul 345.10 —1.90 Oct 345.10 —1.90 Dec 348.60 —1.90 Est. sales 126,767. Wed.’s sales 117,160 Wed.’s open int 523,210, up 1,704

