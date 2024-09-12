CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 563 — ¾ Dec 579 591¾ 573¼ 578½ — ¾ Mar 598 610¼ 592¼ 597½ — ¾ May 608 620¼ 603 608 —1 Jul 612¾ 624¾ 608¼ 613¼ —1 Sep 623 634¾ 619 624 —1 Dec 638 649 634¼ 639 —1 Mar 653 656½ 649½ 649½ —1 May 651¼ — ¾ Jul 635¾ 635¾ 633¼ 633¼ — ¾ Sep 643¼ — ¾ Dec 654½ — ¾ Mar 664¼ — ¾ May 666 — ¾ Jul 628¼ — ¾ Est. sales 104,410. Wed.’s sales 69,870 Wed.’s open int 359,540 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 380½ 387½ 380½ 386¼ +5¾ Dec 404¾ 409¾ 397 406 +1¼ Mar 423¾ 428 416 424½ +1 May 435¼ 439¼ 427½ 435½ +½ Jul 442¼ 446 434¾ 442¼ Sep 439½ 442¼ 432¾ 439¼ Dec 444¾ 447½ 439¼ 445¼ +¼ Mar 455 456¼ 451½ 456 May 464 464 457½ 462 +¼ Jul 465½ 467 460¼ 466 +¾ Sep 449½ +1 Dec 450 452½ 445¾ 451 +¾ Jul 467¾ +¾ Dec 443½ 445¾ 443½ 445¾ +1 Est. sales 416,475. Wed.’s sales 299,550 Wed.’s open int 1,366,797, up 6,738 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 365 366¼ 365 366¼ +7½ Dec 367¼ 378½ 364 375½ +7½ Mar 365¼ 376 364¾ 373 +6¾ May 370 372 364¾ 371¼ +6¾ Jul 375 +6¾ Sep 370¾ +6¾ Dec 376 +6¾ Mar 373 +6¾ May 379 +6¾ Jul 369¼ +6¾ Sep 385 +6¾ Est. sales 1,052. Wed.’s sales 610 Wed.’s open int 3,573, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 987½ 991½ 987½ 991½ +11¾ Nov 1001 1017¼ 997¼ 1010¾ +10¼ Jan 1019 1035¼ 1015¾ 1029½ +10½ Mar 1034¼ 1049 1030¼ 1044 +10 May 1048¾ 1063 1044¾ 1058 +9¼ Jul 1059 1073 1055½ 1068¼ +8½ Aug 1059¼ 1072½ 1055½ 1068 +7¾ Sep 1050¾ 1059½ 1047¾ 1058¼ +8¼ Nov 1051 1063¼ 1048¾ 1060½ +8½ Jan 1063¼ 1071½ 1063 1071½ +8¼ Mar 1063¾ 1074¼ 1063¾ 1074¼ +8 May 1073 1078¾ 1073 1078¾ +7½ Jul 1077 1085 1077 1085 +8 Aug 1078 +8 Sep 1066 +8¼ Nov 1064½ 1067 1060 1066¼ +7 Jul 1072 1072 1071¾ 1071¾ — ¼ Nov 1053½ +4 Est. sales 229,006. Wed.’s sales 175,840 Wed.’s open int 826,557, up 2,400 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 41.26 41.26 40.81 40.81 +.49 Oct 39.80 40.57 39.62 40.33 +.55 Dec 39.35 40.05 39.13 39.79 +.49 Jan 39.50 40.13 39.30 39.90 +.45 Mar 39.75 40.35 39.60 40.14 +.41 May 40.08 40.64 39.94 40.46 +.40 Jul 40.37 40.88 40.18 40.70 +.38 Aug 40.33 40.86 40.28 40.69 +.36 Sep 40.27 40.64 40.27 40.63 +.36 Oct 40.18 40.45 40.06 40.45 +.36 Dec 40.11 40.64 40.09 40.48 +.37 Jan 40.65 40.67 40.55 40.55 +.37 Mar 40.77 40.79 40.64 40.64 +.37 May 40.91 40.93 40.75 40.75 +.36 Jul 41.04 41.06 40.82 40.82 +.34 Aug 40.55 +.34 Sep 40.57 +.34 Oct 40.44 +.34 Dec 40.31 +.34 Jul 40.20 +.34 Oct 40.19 +.34 Dec 39.93 +.34 Est. sales 137,911. Wed.’s sales 161,095 Wed.’s open int 545,455, up 5,094 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 317.00 317.10 316.10 316.50 +3.20 Oct 316.50 320.90 313.90 318.90 +2.90 Dec 320.00 325.00 317.80 323.20 +3.20 Jan 322.30 327.00 320.00 325.20 +3.00 Mar 325.60 329.70 323.20 328.10 +2.80 May 328.50 332.20 325.90 330.90 +2.70 Jul 331.70 335.20 329.20 334.10 +2.60 Aug 336.60 339.00 329.60 334.60 +2.40 Sep 335.00 335.40 330.00 334.50 +2.30 Oct 334.00 334.00 330.30 333.20 +2.30 Dec 334.10 336.30 330.70 335.40 +2.20 Jan 336.20 +2.20 Mar 336.40 +2.10 May 337.30 +1.90 Jul 339.50 +2.00 Aug 339.50 +2.00 Sep 337.90 +1.90 Oct 335.40 +1.90 Dec 337.20 +1.90 Jul 347.00 +1.90 Oct 347.00 +1.90 Dec 350.50 +1.90 Est. sales 134,442. Wed.’s sales 134,464 Wed.’s open int 505,248

