Capital One Credit Cards Losing Airport Lounge Access in 2025

Savvy travelers usually have one or more travel credit cards for perks, such as elevated reward rates and complimentary airport lounge access. This includes Capital One customers, who have enjoyed access to Capital One Lounges and other premium benefits. However, some Capital One credit cards will lose lounge access starting in 2025.

What Cards Are Affected?

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Spark Miles for Business currently offer two free visits per year to Capital One Lounges and Plaza Premium partner lounges, but not for much longer.

While the change may disappoint customers holding either of these cards, it isn’t entirely surprising. While both are excellent cards, their annual fees are under $100 — and the Spark Miles for Business doesn’t charge an annual fee for the first year. Therefore, customers who still want free airport lounge access will need to upgrade to a more premium card once the change goes into effect. (See Rates & Fees for Venture Rewards) (See Rates & Fees for Spark Miles)

When Does the Change Take Place?

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, both cards will lose free access to airport lounges, so current cardholders should use their two complimentary passes by Dec. 31, 2024. After that, cardholders must pay a special rate of $45 per visit — compared with the standard rate of $65 for non-cardholders — for themselves and their guests to access Capital One Lounges.

No Additional Changes Announced

Capital One has not announced any additional changes for these two cards in 2025. The Venture Rewards Credit Card has some nice perks for a card with a $95 annual fee, such as a generous sign-up bonus and unlimited 2 miles on every purchase.

In addition to the same unlimited 2 miles benefit, the Spark Miles for Business has some business-focused perks. These include the ability to assign an account manager for all purchases and payments, free employee cards and the option to set spending limits for employee cards.

Alternate Cards to Consider

While the two cards above will lose their free airport lounge access, there are still plenty of great cards with this perk. Popular choices include:

— United? Explorer Card. Similar to the Spark Miles for Business, United Explorer has a $0 annual fee for the first year, then $95 thereafter. It grants two free passes to United Club locations each year, along with a free checked bag for you and a companion.

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. With an annual fee of $395, this card has unlimited airport lounge access — including Priority Pass membership — for you and two guests, plus other travel benefits. (See Rates & Fees)

— Chase Sapphire Reserve®. This card has a high annual fee of $550 but includes Priority Pass membership for you and two guests, along with a host of additional travel perks.

