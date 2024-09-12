Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $30 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 85 cents.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $683.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.15 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

