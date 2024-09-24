AutoZone: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $902.2…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $902.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $51.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $48.11 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $53.31 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.66 billion, or $149.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.49 billion.

AutoZone shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

