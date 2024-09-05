Affimed N.V.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in…

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

The Mannheim, Germany-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $166,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $5.38.

