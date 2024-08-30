NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 207.50 207.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5146 2.5288 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7754 2.7832 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.77 84.08 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2590 1.2318 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 277.38 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4200 3.4700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9925 4.0800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4400 9.6000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4875 8.1050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1450 4.1475

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6424 0.6563

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

