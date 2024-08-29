Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 214.00 207.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4535 2.5146
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7159 2.7754
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 84.77
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2205 1.2590
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 277.38 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4400 3.4200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9000 3.9925
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.4400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4625 7.4875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2305 4.1450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6552 0.6424

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up