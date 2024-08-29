NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 214.00 207.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4535 2.5146 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7159 2.7754 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 84.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2205 1.2590 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 277.38 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4400 3.4200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9000 3.9925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.4400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4625 7.4875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2305 4.1450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6552 0.6424

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

