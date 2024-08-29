Stratasys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.7…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $138 million in the period.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 5 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

