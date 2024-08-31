Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 21, Grayson County 20
Bishop Ireton 28, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7
Blue Ridge School 38, Flint Hill 23
Fredericksburg Christian 35, St. Annes-Belfield 14
Granby 46, Denbigh 0
John Carroll, Md. 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
John Handley 43, Musselman, W.Va. 14
Patrick Henry 16, Louisa 7
St. Michael 41, Benedictine 32
Stafford 50, James Monroe 28
