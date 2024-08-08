McKesson, Monster Beverage fall; Eli Lilly, Zillow rise, Thursday, 8/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: McKesson Corp., down $70 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

McKesson Corp., down $70 to $547.51.

The prescription drug distributor’s revenue forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $5.52 to $45.01.

The energy drink maker’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down 69 cents to $7.02.

The owner of HBO, CNN and DC Comics reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $73.17 to $845.31.

The drugmaker raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Duolingo Inc., up $17.59 to $178.99.

The language-learning app beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc., up $7.35 to $47.70.

The real estate website operator beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Bumble Inc., down $2.35 to $5.71.

The online dating app cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., down 25 cents to $11.97.

The golf club and driving range company slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

