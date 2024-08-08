McKesson, Monster Beverage fall; Eli Lilly, Zillow rise, Thursday, 8/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
McKesson Corp., down $70 to $547.51.
The prescription drug distributor’s revenue forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Monster Beverage Corp., down $5.52 to $45.01.
The energy drink maker’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down 69 cents to $7.02.
The owner of HBO, CNN and DC Comics reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $73.17 to $845.31.
The drugmaker raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
Duolingo Inc., up $17.59 to $178.99.
The language-learning app beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Zillow Group Inc., up $7.35 to $47.70.
The real estate website operator beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Bumble Inc., down $2.35 to $5.71.
The online dating app cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., down 25 cents to $11.97.
The golf club and driving range company slashed its earnings forecast for the year.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.