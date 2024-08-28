Guess: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $732.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 45 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.