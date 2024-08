CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Beef was mixed and pork was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.92 cent at $1.75 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 0.75 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.62 cent at $.76 a pound.

