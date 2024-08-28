Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.75 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 7.25 cents at $5.14 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 18.25 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 9 cents at $9.59 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.25 cent at $1.79 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.08 cent at $.82 a pound.

