PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Bland County 15, Eastern Montgomery 14
Calvert Hall College, Md. 48, Virginia Academy 18
Fort Chiswell 14, John Battle 7
Glenvar 28, Blacksburg 14
Granby 26, Tallwood 7
Greenbrier Christian 58, Kenston Forest 18
Magna Vista 20, Chatham 0
Norfolk Academy 34, Currituck County, N.C. 21
North Cross 56, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Pulaski County 21, Franklin County 20
Rappahannock County 37, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 15
St. Michael 47, Life Christian 0
Union 48, Eastside 7
