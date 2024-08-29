Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Destination XL: Fiscal Q2…

Destination XL: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 7:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period.

Destination XL expects full-year earnings to be 19 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $480 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up