Destination XL: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period.

Destination XL expects full-year earnings to be 19 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $480 million.

