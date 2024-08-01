CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|526¾
|534¾
|519¾
|532
|+4¾
|Dec
|551¾
|559¼
|545½
|556¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|572½
|580¾
|567½
|578¼
|+5
|May
|584½
|592½
|580
|590¼
|+5
|Jul
|588
|595½
|583½
|593¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|597½
|605¼
|593½
|602½
|+4½
|Dec
|611¼
|618¼
|607¾
|615½
|+4
|Mar
|623¼
|625
|622¾
|624¼
|+3½
|May
|621
|624¼
|621
|624¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|601
|602¼
|601
|602¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|613¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|627
|+1¼
|Mar
|636¾
|+1¼
|May
|638½
|+1¼
|Jul
|614¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 120,362.
|Wed.’s sales 111,631
|Wed.’s open int 434,799,
|up 1,936
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|382½
|384
|378
|382
|—
|¾
|Dec
|399¾
|400¾
|395
|398½
|—1¼
|Mar
|416
|417¼
|412
|415¼
|—
|½
|May
|427¼
|428¼
|423½
|426¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|435
|436¼
|431½
|433¾
|—1
|Sep
|438¼
|439¼
|435
|436¾
|—1½
|Dec
|445
|446¼
|442
|443¼
|—2
|Mar
|456¾
|456¾
|453¼
|454¼
|—2¼
|May
|460¼
|460¾
|460¼
|460¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|465
|465¾
|464¼
|464¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|447½
|—2¼
|Dec
|448½
|448½
|445¾
|446½
|—2½
|Jul
|465
|—2½
|Dec
|443¾
|443¾
|443¼
|443¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 466,276.
|Wed.’s sales 427,269
|Wed.’s open int 1,595,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327
|327½
|321¼
|322½
|—3¾
|Dec
|320¾
|322
|315½
|316¾
|—3
|Mar
|318¾
|—
|¼
|May
|321
|—
|¼
|Jul
|326¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|322½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|327¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|324¾
|—
|¼
|May
|330¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|321
|—
|¼
|Sep
|336¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 748.
|Wed.’s sales 748
|Wed.’s open int 5,146
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1030
|1034
|1019½
|1022
|—6½
|Sep
|1014½
|1018½
|1005¾
|1009
|—5½
|Nov
|1023
|1026¼
|1013
|1016½
|—6
|Jan
|1039½
|1043
|1029½
|1032¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|1055½
|1058
|1043¼
|1046¾
|—7¾
|May
|1068½
|1071¾
|1056½
|1060
|—8½
|Jul
|1078½
|1081½
|1066½
|1069¼
|—9¾
|Aug
|1074
|1076¾
|1067
|1067½
|—9¾
|Sep
|1056¼
|1056¼
|1055¼
|1055¼
|—9
|Nov
|1065¼
|1066¼
|1052¼
|1056
|—8½
|Jan
|1074¼
|1074¾
|1067
|1068
|—8¼
|Mar
|1076
|1076
|1070
|1070½
|—8
|May
|1075¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1081½
|—7¼
|Aug
|1074½
|—7¼
|Sep
|1061
|—7¼
|Nov
|1055
|1057½
|1055
|1057½
|—6¼
|Jul
|1070¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1043½
|—6¼
|Est. sales 251,225.
|Wed.’s sales 231,432
|Wed.’s open int 791,509,
|up 11,515
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|43.10
|43.10
|42.02
|42.87
|—.43
|Sep
|43.39
|43.57
|42.06
|42.47
|—.79
|Oct
|42.87
|42.97
|41.48
|41.81
|—.88
|Dec
|42.42
|42.58
|41.11
|41.45
|—.87
|Jan
|42.42
|42.54
|41.15
|41.47
|—.83
|Mar
|42.50
|42.62
|41.29
|41.58
|—.78
|May
|42.60
|42.77
|41.49
|41.75
|—.74
|Jul
|42.67
|42.81
|41.59
|41.85
|—.70
|Aug
|42.43
|42.43
|41.55
|41.76
|—.69
|Sep
|42.38
|42.38
|41.40
|41.60
|—.68
|Oct
|41.48
|41.48
|41.23
|41.31
|—.66
|Dec
|41.99
|42.02
|41.05
|41.25
|—.64
|Jan
|41.25
|—.63
|Mar
|41.22
|—.63
|May
|41.18
|—.54
|Jul
|41.12
|—.47
|Aug
|40.85
|—.47
|Sep
|40.87
|—.47
|Oct
|40.74
|—.47
|Dec
|40.89
|—.47
|Jul
|40.78
|—.47
|Oct
|40.77
|—.47
|Dec
|40.51
|—.47
|Est. sales 154,810.
|Wed.’s sales 144,872
|Wed.’s open int 559,039
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|354.20
|356.60
|351.60
|355.90
|+1.80
|Sep
|327.50
|330.30
|325.60
|328.00
|+.70
|Oct
|313.90
|317.20
|312.20
|314.90
|+.80
|Dec
|315.70
|318.70
|313.80
|316.20
|+.50
|Jan
|316.50
|319.10
|314.80
|316.50
|—.10
|Mar
|317.70
|320.00
|316.00
|317.80
|—.10
|May
|319.80
|321.90
|318.40
|319.80
|—.30
|Jul
|323.00
|324.70
|321.30
|322.80
|—.30
|Aug
|323.40
|325.30
|321.80
|323.40
|—.20
|Sep
|323.80
|324.40
|322.00
|323.50
|—.10
|Oct
|322.00
|323.80
|322.00
|322.90
|+.20
|Dec
|325.20
|327.10
|323.90
|325.70
|+.40
|Jan
|326.90
|327.10
|326.60
|326.60
|+.30
|Mar
|326.80
|+.30
|May
|326.70
|327.50
|326.70
|327.50
|+.20
|Jul
|329.40
|+.20
|Aug
|329.20
|+.20
|Sep
|327.00
|327.70
|327.00
|327.70
|+.30
|Oct
|325.10
|+.40
|Dec
|326.40
|+.40
|Jul
|336.40
|+.40
|Oct
|336.40
|+.40
|Dec
|339.90
|+.40
|Est. sales 132,328.
|Wed.’s sales 127,151
|Wed.’s open int 513,552,
|up 1,322
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.