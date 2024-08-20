Backyard Features Buyers Want Most

Curb appeal is a time-tested way to improve your home’s value, but backyards hold major value, too. A recent Zillow…

Curb appeal is a time-tested way to improve your home’s value, but backyards hold major value, too. A recent Zillow report found certain backyard amenities help homes sell faster and for more money. From porches to patios to features like a TV or fire pit, backyards with trendy or aesthetic features can increase buyer appeal.

Before you make expensive upgrades and overhaul your backyard completely, consider these backyard features that appeal to buyers in different regions.

In-Demand Backyard Features

Most reports compare backyard features on a national level. According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2023 Remodeling Impact Report: Outdoor Featuresr, these had the greatest demand and potential return on investment:

— Standard lawn care service (cost recovery: 217%)

— Landscape maintenance (cost recovery: 104%)

— Overall landscape upgrade (cost recovery: 100%)

— Outdoor kitchen (cost recovery: 100%)

— New patio (cost recovery: 95%)

— New wood deck (cost recovery: 89%)

— Tree care (cost recovery: 87%)

— Irrigation system (cost recovery: 83%)

The features with the least demand and return on investment were:

— Landscape lighting (cost recovery: 59%)

— Fire feature (cost recovery: 56%)

— In-ground pool (cost recovery: 56%)

Zillow’s March 2024 report found homes with outdoor TVs, outdoor showers and “she sheds” sold for a 2% to 3% premium compared with other properties.

Aesthetic and Low Maintenance Landscaping

“Everyone loves a nicely landscaped yard, but they also want something that is usable, manageable and provides privacy for the family,” says Jason Ostrowsky, a member of the board of directors for Tri-County Suburban Realtors and a real estate agent serving the suburban Philadelphia area.

Ostrowsky says many of his clients want a safe and level space for their kids to play. “They also want a space that isn’t directly facing a neighbor, that’s a nice private area for them,” he says. According to Zillow’s report, homes with fenced-in yards sold faster than non-fenced properties.

Lush yards with extensive flower beds or gardens may look beautiful, but “buyers are busy these days. They want something manageable and functional,” says Ostrowsky. The less time dedicated to mowing a massive plot of land, weed whacking, hedging or pulling weeds, the more attractive it will be to buyers.

You also have to consider the climate when making landscaping choices. “Low maintenance landscaping and turfing is really attractive in Las Vegas,” says Danny Denkinger, founder of Military Realty and AF Crashpad in Las Vegas.

Desert or drought-prone climates often have watering restrictions. Grass can be difficult to keep alive, making turf or other no-mow lawn alternatives a great low maintenance solution.

According to Zillow, homes with turf lawns sold three days faster.

Entertaining Space with Shade

“People want the flexibility to not only enjoy their backyard but entertain, too,” says Ostrowsky. Whether it’s a patio, pergola, deck, fire pit, porch or shade sail, buyers want intentional outdoor spaces to enjoy and entertain comfortably.

“If you have a nice deck or patio space, I think it’s a big positive,” says Ostrowsky. This is especially true in mountainous regions and many areas of the North and Southeast. According to the NAR report, new wooden decks have an 89% cost recovery.

However, wooden decks aren’t as popular in the Southwest, says Denkinger. “Most of the year we have good weather, but heat is a huge factor in the Southwest in the summer,” he says. “A cool area to hang out is the number one thing buyers look for. Pergolas, shade and misters are very attractive. If you don’t have a pool, these are features we often see to help people stay cool.”

A screened-in patio or porch is more attractive than a wooden deck alone in southeastern coastal areas. This provides shade but also keeps the bugs away.

No matter what region you’re in, an outdoor TV is a solid choice. Zillow’s report finds homes equipped with an outdoor TV command 3.1% more than expected — or $10,749 on a typical U.S. home. That’s the highest sale price premium of the 359 features Zillow analyzed across nearly 1 million home sales in 2023.

Outdoor Kitchens

Outdoor kitchens are a hot backyard feature right now. This can be as simple as an established grill area with a cooler, counter and sink — or a more elaborate setup with a full bar, lengthy countertop and pizza oven.

Zillow’s data shows homes with an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven sold for 1.7% and 1.9% more, respectively. A basic outdoor kitchen nets a 100% return on investment, according to the NAR report, meaning it should return your full cost come sale time.

Ultimately, buyers want a beautiful space with a balanced reward for little effort. If it requires too much maintenance, it could push buyers away. However, the desirability and ROI potential of these features are not set in stone.

Location Over Everything

What buyers want will largely depend on your location. Pools aren’t necessarily a selling feature in many markets. However, buyers in hotter climates will likely value a pool more than a fire pit. Buyers in cold climates might prefer a hot tub or backyard sauna over a pool.

Even though pools don’t provide a good ROI, Denkinger says they are almost a necessity in hot desert climates like Arizona, Las Vegas and parts of Southern California. “Not having one would definitely make you less competitive,” he says.

A home’s price point also impacts what buyers want or expect in its backyard amenities. High-end neighborhoods might warrant a built-in kitchen or luxury pool space. These same amenities may seem out of place in a more modestly priced neighborhood.

The best way to determine what features buyers want is to look at your immediate competition. If homes with lush decks or fire pits are selling fast and for top dollar in your area, that’s a good indicator it might be suited for your home, too.

Just don’t go out of your way to make these upgrades. Make backyard improvements to suit your lifestyle first, rather than focusing on features you think buyers will want.

