10 Top Music-Themed Cruises for 2025

If you’re planning your next vacation on the high seas — and you enjoy listening to music and dancing till dawn — consider booking a music-themed cruise. These voyages offer round-the-clock music-centric activities in all types of genres for your listening and dancing pleasure — and you’ll have the chance to meet your favorite musical performers from across the decades.

The special four- to seven-night itineraries will please most music fans, covering everything from country, jazz and rock to the blues, disco and more. You’re also sure to have a rockin’ and rollin’ good time sailing on larger ships with lines like Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises. If you’re ready to get jiggy with it on your next vacation and visit sunny island destinations in the Caribbean, make reservations to join the party on one of these 10 top music-themed cruises.

Country Music Cruise: Jan. 19-26, 2025

For a boot-stomping country music party at sea, put your name on the waitlist for the January 2025 sailing of Holland America‘s Country Music Cruise. The round-trip sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, on the 2,106-passenger (double occupancy) Nieuw Amsterdam is currently sold out, but a waitlist is available. Celebrity-hosted activities you won’t want to miss include Grand Ole Opry events, panel discussions, meet-and-greets with the performers, jam sessions and more. You can even boot scoot all night long with Texas swing, line dancing and two-stepping in the country saloon — and try your hand at Texas hold ’em poker. Featured artists on the cruise include John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, Diamond Rio, T.G. Sheppard and many more of your country artist favorites.

ShipRocked: Jan. 19-25, 2025

If you prefer hard rock tunes to Grand Old Opry performances, then reserve your spot for Carnival Cruise Lines’ “Rock Hard and Vacation Harder” weeklong flashback at sea. The 3,690-passenger (double occupancy) Carnival Magic will be your home for the six-night sailing from Miami to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay — the cruise line’s private Bahamian island. Cruisers can expect dozens of concerts from well-known artists like Buckcherry, 10 Years, Goodbye June, The Ghost Inside, Austin Meade, Hollywood Undead and Parkway Drive. Themed nights, contests, games and artist-hosted activities round out the big rock music party at sea. There is also a waitlist for this voyage, but you can add your name to join in on the hard rockin’ fun in January 2025.

The Freshest 90s Party: Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2025

Fans of ’90s music will be dancing back through the decades during this five-night cruise from Tampa on board Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas. The event lineup features iconic bands, such as Collective Soul, Blues Traveler, the Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Lit, Color Me Badd, Fastball, C+C Music Factory and Jesus Jones. Two MTV DJs host the voyage along with Lisa Loeb from SiriusXM’s ’90s on 9. Nonstop fun on board the 2,143-passenger (double capacity) ship includes four themed nights, so pack accordingly. You’ll want to bring a pair of baggy jeans and a Cross Colours jacket for a night of hip-hop with tunes from MC Hammer and Naughty By Nature — and save your butterfly clips and cheetah prints for the All That 90s Party. Pricing covers accommodations; included dining venues; basic beverages; the ship’s amenities; and all the performances, parties and events.

The Smooth Jazz Cruise: Feb. 11-18 and Feb. 18-25, 2025

The Smooth Jazz Cruise is available on two dates in February 2025, with each voyage featuring different itineraries. The themed event debuted in 2004 and has earned the title of “The Greatest Party at Sea.” Thanks to its popularity, both seven-night cruises on board the 2,158-passenger (double occupancy) Celebrity Summit are fully booked, but a waitlist is available. The first sailing from Fort Lauderdale calls on Key West, Turks & Caicos and Nassau, Bahamas. The second voyage stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, in lieu of Turks & Caicos. Highlights of the weeklong immersive music and cultural experience are the nightly main shows, festival-style lounge shows, a late-night club for dancing, pool events, theme parties, music seminars, culinary events, cocktail and wine parties, game shows, talent competitions and many other activities. Hosts Marcus Miller, Boney James and Alonzo Bodden head up the list of international singers, musicians and performers, which includes Brian Culbertson, Jonathan Butler, Candy Dulfer, Lee Ritenour, Patti Austin, Larry Braggs, Jazmin Ghent, DW3 and many other artists.

Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond: Feb. 19-24, 2025

Channel your inner John Travolta and the days of disco, party music, funk and soul during this five-night sailing from Miami to Mexico aboard the 2,394-passsenger (double occupancy) Norwegian Pearl. The impressive lineup features Kool & The Gang, The Spinners, The O’Jays, Tavares, Rose Royce, The Brothers Johnson, Lisa Lisa, Bee Gees Gold, a tribute to Donna Summer and many other artists. When you’re not getting your groove on with more than 40 live performances, you can attend panel discussions, Q&A sessions, game shows, karaoke, pool parties and more. You’ll also want to pack your bell bottoms and jumpsuits for late-night dance parties at the Club Studio 55 at sea. Pricing covers accommodations, all included meals, basic beverages, port fees and taxes, gratuities, the ship’s amenities and all events hosted by the production company. The 2025 cruise was so popular it is sold out, but there is a waitlist available.

Cayamo: Feb. 28-March 7, 2025

Cayamo’s 17th edition of “Journey Through Song” features an eclectic group of headliners, such as Jeff Tweedy, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, Ani DiFranco, Lucius and Nickel Creek. The sold-out event celebrates musical collaboration, creativity and discovery with live performances, community jams, open mic sessions, solo traveler meetups and more. The 2,344-passenger (double capacity) Norwegian Gem‘s seven-night itinerary for the cruise includes stops in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and St. John’s, Antigua, as well as four days at sea. The “First Available Program” is Cayamo’s alternative to a waitlist. Interested travelers can check back each week on Fridays at 11 a.m. EST to see if any rooms have been released for the sailing.

The 80s Cruise: March 2-9, 2025

Set sail with as many as 3,286 other ’80s music fans in March 2025 for The 80s Cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas. This ultimate, all-inclusive seven-night nonstop party departs round-trip from Miami for three days at sea and three Caribbean ports of call — and is hosted by your favorite DJs from MTV: Downtown Julie Brown, Alan Hunter and Mark Goodman. Be sure to pack your wide-leg jeans, jackets with shoulder pads, sequined skirts and platform shoes to dance the night away listening to the sounds of Australian rock band Men at Work, British new wave singer Adam Ant, American musical performer Sheila E., the electronic sounds of Information Society and many more familiar ’80s icons. Four theme parties round out the weeklong musical odyssey with the New Orleans-inspired Fat Tuesday Prom night (bring your Mardi Gras mask) and a martini- and daiquiri-filled evening of “Miami Vice” vs. “The Golden Girls.” All-inclusive fares cover accommodations, included dining options (not specialty restaurants), a deluxe beverage package, all performances and events, the ship’s recreation facilities, and other amenities.

70s Rock & Romance Cruise: March 15-22, 2025

If you’re ready to boogie to the beat of disco and rock ‘n’ roll, you’ll need to put your name on the waitlist for the 2025 sailing of the 70s Rock & Romance Cruise. The eighth sailing of this popular cruise on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit is currently sold out, thanks to more than 50 performances by Grammy Award-winning artists, celebrity-hosted events and nightly themed pool parties. The exciting lineup for this seven-night round-trip voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, includes legendary bands, such as Kansas, Jefferson Starship, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Rare Earth. If your waitlist clears, you’ll also enjoy the music of Melissa Manchester, Al Stewart, Pure Prairie League and other great blasts from the past.

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X: March 21-26, 2025

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea on this five-night round-trip sailing from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize, aboard the Norwegian Gem. The themed voyage, hosted by Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation founder Joe Bonamassa, benefits musicians, teachers and students — and features full days and evenings of live musical performances. The lineup for the cruise includes Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Robert Jon & the Wreck and more. Cruise fares cover accommodations, Norwegian Gem’s amenities, included meals (at the main dining room, casual restaurants and the buffet), basic beverages and all performances.

The Broadway Cruise 3: March 31-April 4, 2025

Norwegian Gem will be host to all things Broadway for four nights beginning March 31, 2025. Guests on board this music-themed sailing will enjoy live performances by Tony- and Emmy-nominated and award-winning stars, including Shoshana Bean, Wayne Brady, Alex Brightman, Laura Benanti and Corey Cott. The round-trip voyage from Miami has just one day in port at Cozumel, so there’s plenty of time on board to listen to musical scores and show tunes and participate in Broadway-inspired karaoke, dance classes, dance parties, sing-along movies, themed nights, autograph experiences and much more. You’ll want to book the Stardust Package (instead of the Basic Package) if you want confirmed seating for the three ticketed shows in the Stardust Theater, which welcomes just 850 audience members — smaller than most Broadway theaters in New York. Pricing for both packages covers accommodations, included meals, basic beverages, shows and onboard experiences, the ship’s facilities, and other amenities.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, paddle-wheelers on the Mississippi River, traditional masted sailing yachts, an 18-stateroom river ship on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia, and a small luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica, crossing the notorious Drake Passage twice. She used her extensive knowledge of the cruise industry, appreciation for great music and research to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

