Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 10, 2024, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 196.00 196.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3453 2.4038
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5120 2.5691
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.95 17.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.63 87.60
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2989 1.3038
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.25 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.8650
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.3800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2250 9.1750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6220 4.5780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6349 0.6313

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

