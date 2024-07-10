NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 196.00 196.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3453 2.4038 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5120 2.5691 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.95 17.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.63 87.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2989 1.3038 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.25 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.8650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2250 9.1750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6220 4.5780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6349 0.6313

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

