NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3143
|1.3187
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|191.00
|191.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2591
|2.2865
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4872
|2.5040
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4950
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.80
|16.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.91
|87.71
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3275
|1.3244
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|290.75
|290.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9300
|3.7700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9900
|4.0475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|383.30
|381.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3600
|11.3400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5800
|7.9300
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4269
|0.4302
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3285
|4.3905
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6791
|0.6598
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.850
|81.850
