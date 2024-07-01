NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3187 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3187 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 191.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2591 2.2865 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4872 2.5040 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.80 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.91 87.71 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3275 1.3244 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 290.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9900 4.0475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 381.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3600 11.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5800 7.9300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4302

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3285 4.3905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6791 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

