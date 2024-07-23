UPS, Comcast fall; GE Aerospace, Sherwin-Williams rise; Tuesday, 7/23/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $17.50 to $127.68…

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $17.50 to $127.68

The package delivery service increased its volume in the U.S. for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $22.15 to $344.50

The paint maker said it’s seeing growth in demand from new residential customers and expects the momentum to continue.

Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $13.29 to $264.18

The life sciences company reported better-than-expected results, partly because of strength at its Cepheid molecular testing business.

GE Aerospace (GE), up $9.24 to $172

The company beat analysts’ estimates for profit in the spring and raised its forecast for earnings over the full year.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), down $1.02 to $38.51

The company reported lower-than-expected revenue, partly due to weaker results from its U.S. theme parks and studios.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $26.70 to $501.29

The defense contractor raised its estimates for full-year earnings and sales.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), down $21.51 to $262.30

The Netherlands-based chip company forecast results for its latest quarter that would fall below Wall Street’s estimates.

Solventum Corp. (SOLV), up $2.51 to $56.64

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly taken a stake in the health-care company.

