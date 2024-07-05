Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 5, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 573 573 573 573 +18½
Sep 582¼ 592¼ 578½ 590 +16
Dec 606 615¼ 602 613 +15
Mar 625¾ 633½ 621¾ 631¼ +13
May 630¾ 643 630¾ 641 +12
Jul 634½ 646 634½ 643¾ +11¼
Sep 649½ 653¼ 646¾ 649¼ +8¾
Dec 654½ 663½ 654½ 661½ +10½
Est. sales 77,472. Wed.’s sales 71,969
Wed.’s open int 406,039, up 3,262
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 406 411¾ 405½ 411¼ +7¾
Sep 405½ 412¼ 405 410¼ +4¾
Dec 419¾ 425¾ 419½ 424 +4½
Mar 433½ 439½ 433½ 438 +4½
May 443¼ 449 443¼ 447½ +4½
Jul 451 456¼ 450¾ 455 +4¼
Sep 450¾ 454½ 450¾ 453¾ +3
Dec 455¾ 459¼ 455¾ 458½ +2¾
Mar 468¼ 470¼ 468 468 +1½
Jul 478¼ 478¼ 478¼ 478¼ +1½
Dec 454¼ 455½ 454¼ 455½ +2¼
Est. sales 268,381. Wed.’s sales 247,656
Wed.’s open int 1,522,086, up 1,986
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 309½ 310¼ 302¼ 310¼ +2½
Dec 313½ 319¾ 310 319¼ +5½
Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 399
Wed.’s open int 5,165, up 56
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1172¼ 1191½ 1172¼ 1189¼ +12¾
Aug 1157 1169¾ 1150½ 1166¼ +8½
Sep 1118 1129¼ 1110 1125¾ +8¼
Nov 1120 1133¾ 1114 1129½ +8
Jan 1134¾ 1147½ 1128¾ 1144 +8½
Mar 1140¾ 1152½ 1134¾ 1149¼ +8¼
May 1148 1158¾ 1141¾ 1155¾ +8
Jul 1152¾ 1166 1150¼ 1163½ +7½
Sep 1127¼ 1129 1127¼ 1128 —2
Nov 1120 1131½ 1117¼ 1129¾ +7
Est. sales 207,630. Wed.’s sales 196,077
Wed.’s open int 796,878, up 10,801

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up