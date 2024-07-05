CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 573 573 573 573 +18½ Sep 582¼ 592¼ 578½ 590 +16 Dec 606 615¼ 602 613 +15 Mar 625¾ 633½ 621¾ 631¼ +13 May 630¾ 643 630¾ 641 +12 Jul 634½ 646 634½ 643¾ +11¼ Sep 649½ 653¼ 646¾ 649¼ +8¾ Dec 654½ 663½ 654½ 661½ +10½ Est. sales 77,472. Wed.’s sales 71,969 Wed.’s open int 406,039, up 3,262 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 406 411¾ 405½ 411¼ +7¾ Sep 405½ 412¼ 405 410¼ +4¾ Dec 419¾ 425¾ 419½ 424 +4½ Mar 433½ 439½ 433½ 438 +4½ May 443¼ 449 443¼ 447½ +4½ Jul 451 456¼ 450¾ 455 +4¼ Sep 450¾ 454½ 450¾ 453¾ +3 Dec 455¾ 459¼ 455¾ 458½ +2¾ Mar 468¼ 470¼ 468 468 +1½ Jul 478¼ 478¼ 478¼ 478¼ +1½ Dec 454¼ 455½ 454¼ 455½ +2¼ Est. sales 268,381. Wed.’s sales 247,656 Wed.’s open int 1,522,086, up 1,986 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 309½ 310¼ 302¼ 310¼ +2½ Dec 313½ 319¾ 310 319¼ +5½ Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 399 Wed.’s open int 5,165, up 56 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1172¼ 1191½ 1172¼ 1189¼ +12¾ Aug 1157 1169¾ 1150½ 1166¼ +8½ Sep 1118 1129¼ 1110 1125¾ +8¼ Nov 1120 1133¾ 1114 1129½ +8 Jan 1134¾ 1147½ 1128¾ 1144 +8½ Mar 1140¾ 1152½ 1134¾ 1149¼ +8¼ May 1148 1158¾ 1141¾ 1155¾ +8 Jul 1152¾ 1166 1150¼ 1163½ +7½ Sep 1127¼ 1129 1127¼ 1128 —2 Nov 1120 1131½ 1117¼ 1129¾ +7 Est. sales 207,630. Wed.’s sales 196,077 Wed.’s open int 796,878, up 10,801

