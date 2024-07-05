CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|573
|573
|573
|573
|+18½
|Sep
|582¼
|592¼
|578½
|590
|+16
|Dec
|606
|615¼
|602
|613
|+15
|Mar
|625¾
|633½
|621¾
|631¼
|+13
|May
|630¾
|643
|630¾
|641
|+12
|Jul
|634½
|646
|634½
|643¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|649½
|653¼
|646¾
|649¼
|+8¾
|Dec
|654½
|663½
|654½
|661½
|+10½
|Est. sales 77,472.
|Wed.’s sales 71,969
|Wed.’s open int 406,039,
|up 3,262
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|406
|411¾
|405½
|411¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|405½
|412¼
|405
|410¼
|+4¾
|Dec
|419¾
|425¾
|419½
|424
|+4½
|Mar
|433½
|439½
|433½
|438
|+4½
|May
|443¼
|449
|443¼
|447½
|+4½
|Jul
|451
|456¼
|450¾
|455
|+4¼
|Sep
|450¾
|454½
|450¾
|453¾
|+3
|Dec
|455¾
|459¼
|455¾
|458½
|+2¾
|Mar
|468¼
|470¼
|468
|468
|+1½
|Jul
|478¼
|478¼
|478¼
|478¼
|+1½
|Dec
|454¼
|455½
|454¼
|455½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 268,381.
|Wed.’s sales 247,656
|Wed.’s open int 1,522,086,
|up 1,986
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|309½
|310¼
|302¼
|310¼
|+2½
|Dec
|313½
|319¾
|310
|319¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 399.
|Wed.’s sales 399
|Wed.’s open int 5,165,
|up 56
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1172¼
|1191½
|1172¼
|1189¼
|+12¾
|Aug
|1157
|1169¾
|1150½
|1166¼
|+8½
|Sep
|1118
|1129¼
|1110
|1125¾
|+8¼
|Nov
|1120
|1133¾
|1114
|1129½
|+8
|Jan
|1134¾
|1147½
|1128¾
|1144
|+8½
|Mar
|1140¾
|1152½
|1134¾
|1149¼
|+8¼
|May
|1148
|1158¾
|1141¾
|1155¾
|+8
|Jul
|1152¾
|1166
|1150¼
|1163½
|+7½
|Sep
|1127¼
|1129
|1127¼
|1128
|—2
|Nov
|1120
|1131½
|1117¼
|1129¾
|+7
|Est. sales 207,630.
|Wed.’s sales 196,077
|Wed.’s open int 796,878,
|up 10,801
