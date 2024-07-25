CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|546¾
|549¾
|536¼
|540¾
|—6¼
|Dec
|570¼
|573½
|561
|565
|—6
|Mar
|590
|593½
|581¼
|585
|—6
|May
|602½
|603¼
|593¼
|596¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|607¼
|607¼
|598¼
|601
|—5¼
|Sep
|617½
|617½
|608¼
|610¼
|—6
|Dec
|628½
|628½
|621¾
|623½
|—6½
|Mar
|638¾
|638¾
|638¾
|638¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 34,938.
|Wed.’s sales 85,397
|Wed.’s open int 415,644
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|403
|408¼
|402
|407½
|+3¾
|Dec
|417¼
|422½
|416¼
|422¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|432
|436¾
|430½
|436¾
|+4½
|May
|441¼
|446½
|440½
|446¼
|+4
|Jul
|447¾
|453
|447
|453
|+4
|Sep
|450
|453½
|448¼
|453½
|+3
|Dec
|456¼
|459¼
|455
|459¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|466
|470
|466
|470
|+2¼
|May
|474¾
|474¾
|474¾
|474¾
|+1
|Jul
|475½
|479
|475½
|479
|+1¾
|Dec
|457
|457
|457
|457
|+¾
|Est. sales 127,446.
|Wed.’s sales 355,449
|Wed.’s open int 1,602,113,
|up 4,929
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|330
|330¾
|321½
|327
|—5¾
|Dec
|324¾
|324¾
|315½
|323¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 447.
|Wed.’s sales 618
|Wed.’s open int 5,324
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1111
|1117
|1103½
|1116
|+5
|Sep
|1060¾
|1072¼
|1054¼
|1072
|+11¾
|Nov
|1065
|1078
|1057¾
|1078
|+14
|Jan
|1078
|1092
|1071¾
|1092
|+14¼
|Mar
|1087
|1101½
|1081¼
|1101½
|+14½
|May
|1095¼
|1110¼
|1090
|1110¼
|+14¾
|Jul
|1103¼
|1118¼
|1097¾
|1118¼
|+14¾
|Aug
|1104¼
|1108¼
|1104¼
|1108¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1078
|1092½
|1074
|1092½
|+14½
|Jan
|1094½
|1104¼
|1094½
|1104¼
|+15
|Jul
|1109
|1109
|1109
|1109
|+7
|Nov
|1061
|1061
|1061
|1061
|—6
|Est. sales 117,447.
|Wed.’s sales 227,514
|Wed.’s open int 837,088,
|up 2,193
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.15
|46.24
|45.22
|45.71
|—.31
|Sep
|45.42
|45.43
|44.56
|45.02
|—.26
|Oct
|44.56
|44.67
|43.94
|44.38
|—.17
|Dec
|44.10
|44.24
|43.57
|43.98
|—.12
|Jan
|44.00
|44.08
|43.55
|43.92
|—.06
|Mar
|43.98
|44.05
|43.59
|43.96
|+.02
|May
|44.04
|44.04
|43.65
|44.02
|+.08
|Jul
|43.88
|44.00
|43.65
|44.00
|+.12
|Aug
|43.46
|43.80
|43.46
|43.80
|+.18
|Sep
|43.33
|43.47
|43.33
|43.45
|+.17
|Oct
|42.94
|42.94
|42.94
|42.94
|+.11
|Dec
|42.54
|42.85
|42.50
|42.85
|+.21
|Est. sales 94,505.
|Wed.’s sales 182,483
|Wed.’s open int 580,343,
|up 1,375
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|343.90
|351.90
|341.90
|351.50
|+8.10
|Sep
|326.20
|333.80
|324.20
|333.30
|+7.20
|Oct
|318.20
|326.00
|316.00
|325.60
|+7.40
|Dec
|320.20
|328.80
|318.40
|328.40
|+7.80
|Jan
|321.40
|329.50
|319.40
|329.10
|+7.70
|Mar
|323.10
|330.60
|321.20
|330.40
|+7.40
|May
|325.40
|332.60
|323.50
|332.30
|+6.90
|Jul
|328.90
|335.70
|326.90
|335.30
|+6.50
|Aug
|329.60
|333.00
|328.00
|333.00
|+3.50
|Sep
|328.00
|334.90
|328.00
|334.90
|+5.40
|Oct
|327.30
|327.30
|327.30
|327.30
|—1.10
|Dec
|329.70
|336.00
|329.70
|335.50
|+4.90
|Est. sales 85,844.
|Wed.’s sales 187,823
|Wed.’s open int 532,499
