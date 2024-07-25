CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 546¾ 549¾ 536¼ 540¾ —6¼ Dec 570¼ 573½ 561 565 —6 Mar 590 593½ 581¼ 585 —6 May 602½ 603¼ 593¼ 596¼ —5¾ Jul 607¼ 607¼ 598¼ 601 —5¼ Sep 617½ 617½ 608¼ 610¼ —6 Dec 628½ 628½ 621¾ 623½ —6½ Mar 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ 638¾ — ½ Est. sales 34,938. Wed.’s sales 85,397 Wed.’s open int 415,644 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 403 408¼ 402 407½ +3¾ Dec 417¼ 422½ 416¼ 422¼ +4¼ Mar 432 436¾ 430½ 436¾ +4½ May 441¼ 446½ 440½ 446¼ +4 Jul 447¾ 453 447 453 +4 Sep 450 453½ 448¼ 453½ +3 Dec 456¼ 459¼ 455 459¼ +2¼ Mar 466 470 466 470 +2¼ May 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ +1 Jul 475½ 479 475½ 479 +1¾ Dec 457 457 457 457 +¾ Est. sales 127,446. Wed.’s sales 355,449 Wed.’s open int 1,602,113, up 4,929 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 330 330¾ 321½ 327 —5¾ Dec 324¾ 324¾ 315½ 323¼ —3¾ Est. sales 447. Wed.’s sales 618 Wed.’s open int 5,324 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1111 1117 1103½ 1116 +5 Sep 1060¾ 1072¼ 1054¼ 1072 +11¾ Nov 1065 1078 1057¾ 1078 +14 Jan 1078 1092 1071¾ 1092 +14¼ Mar 1087 1101½ 1081¼ 1101½ +14½ May 1095¼ 1110¼ 1090 1110¼ +14¾ Jul 1103¼ 1118¼ 1097¾ 1118¼ +14¾ Aug 1104¼ 1108¼ 1104¼ 1108¼ +9¾ Nov 1078 1092½ 1074 1092½ +14½ Jan 1094½ 1104¼ 1094½ 1104¼ +15 Jul 1109 1109 1109 1109 +7 Nov 1061 1061 1061 1061 —6 Est. sales 117,447. Wed.’s sales 227,514 Wed.’s open int 837,088, up 2,193 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.15 46.24 45.22 45.71 —.31 Sep 45.42 45.43 44.56 45.02 —.26 Oct 44.56 44.67 43.94 44.38 —.17 Dec 44.10 44.24 43.57 43.98 —.12 Jan 44.00 44.08 43.55 43.92 —.06 Mar 43.98 44.05 43.59 43.96 +.02 May 44.04 44.04 43.65 44.02 +.08 Jul 43.88 44.00 43.65 44.00 +.12 Aug 43.46 43.80 43.46 43.80 +.18 Sep 43.33 43.47 43.33 43.45 +.17 Oct 42.94 42.94 42.94 42.94 +.11 Dec 42.54 42.85 42.50 42.85 +.21 Est. sales 94,505. Wed.’s sales 182,483 Wed.’s open int 580,343, up 1,375 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 343.90 351.90 341.90 351.50 +8.10 Sep 326.20 333.80 324.20 333.30 +7.20 Oct 318.20 326.00 316.00 325.60 +7.40 Dec 320.20 328.80 318.40 328.40 +7.80 Jan 321.40 329.50 319.40 329.10 +7.70 Mar 323.10 330.60 321.20 330.40 +7.40 May 325.40 332.60 323.50 332.30 +6.90 Jul 328.90 335.70 326.90 335.30 +6.50 Aug 329.60 333.00 328.00 333.00 +3.50 Sep 328.00 334.90 328.00 334.90 +5.40 Oct 327.30 327.30 327.30 327.30 —1.10 Dec 329.70 336.00 329.70 335.50 +4.90 Est. sales 85,844. Wed.’s sales 187,823 Wed.’s open int 532,499

