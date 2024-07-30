Is Job Hopping the Best Way to Advance in 2024?

A decade ago, job candidates who failed to show company loyalty and career longevity often had interview challenges to overcome.…

A decade ago, job candidates who failed to show company loyalty and career longevity often had interview challenges to overcome. Such job seekers were coached to have an explanation for job hopping, or moving from job to job without a track record of stability and commitment to their previous positions.

But things have changed. Some career experts believe that not only is job hopping no longer a red flag to employers, but it could be the best way to advance in 2024. “The social contract between employer and employee has been broken,” said Thom Pryor, legal expert and founder of Lawsuit Legal, which deals in labor and employment law, in an email. “Job hopping is now an expected norm, and hiring employers must get used to it if they want to stay competitive and retain top talent.”

[How Often Should You Switch Jobs?]

What Is Job Hopping?

Job hopping is when an employee frequently changes jobs, positions or companies. While there’s no set number of job changes or time between gigs that represents definitive job-hopping behavior, being employed less than a year — and especially less than six months — before accepting a new opportunity may signal to a prospective employer that you’re a job hopper.

Why Do People Job Hop?

Today’s job hoppers are proactive and savvy, using job hopping as a strategy for career advancement.

Some do it to rapidly gain experience in a position or profession — or to hike up their salary. In fact, employees may believe their salary will stagnate if they stay at the same company, Pryor said.

“The unfortunate reality in the corporate workplaces is that internal systems categorize workers, and advancement opportunities aren’t available once the system has classified you,” Pryor said. “Workers have caught on and job hopping allows them to redefine their value and skills with a new employer.”

[SEE: The 12 Best Times to Switch Jobs]

Pros and Cons of Job Hopping

The pros and cons of job hopping depend heavily on a person’s age, industry and individual circumstances

Melissa Trager, who works with job seekers as chief resume officer at Resume All Day, said it’s important to be aware of a major drawback of job hopping: It’s difficult to repeatedly start over as a newbie. “Starting a new job is draining for so many reasons,” Trager said. “You have to prove yourself at your new company, build your brand, learn a new company culture, and learn the ins and outs of the company to excel in your role.”

Other potential cons include failure to thoroughly master skills, difficulty gaining experience in longer-term projects and career stagnation if employers grow wary about promoting a person without a reliable track record.

[READ: 7 Things Interviewers Notice First]

Do Employers Care About Job Hopping?

Job hopping can be an effective way to advance your career in 2024, but employers may still view job hopping as a loyalty issue, according to Pryor.

“Hard truth: If they like you and want you for the role they are looking to fill, employers will overlook it,” Pryor said. “Job hopping puts pressure on employers to improve the workplace to retain top talent.”

At the same time, he noted that employers understand that highly skilled workers often feel stifled in their company — and seeking greater opportunities with a new employer is often a sign of initiative and worth. “Whether employers like it or not, it seems like job hopping for advancement is the new normal,” Pryor said.

More from U.S. News

15 Good Reasons to Quit Your Job

3 Ways to Use AI to Find Your Next Job

Resume Red Flags to Avoid

Is Job Hopping the Best Way to Advance in 2024? originally appeared on usnews.com