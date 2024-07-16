International College Student Housing Options in the U.S.

Establishing a home away from home is important for a new international student attending a U.S. college or university. So…

Establishing a home away from home is important for a new international student attending a U.S. college or university. So that means picking the right international student housing option that not only meets the school’s requirements but your own accommodation preferences.

While college housing policies can vary, international students typically have two main housing options to consider: on-campus and off-campus.

At most universities, freshmen and sometimes second-year undergraduate students, including international students, are required to reside on campus unless they have an approved exemption.

Jim Deleppo, director of international student and scholar services at The New School in New York says that many students also choose to live in on-campus housing to be close to classes and participate in the school’s living and learning community. On the other hand, some students choose to live off campus “for a variety of reasons,” he says. “For example: cost, neighborhood, environment or independence.”

Here’s a look at both of those options for international students.

Living on Campus

Living on campus can come with many benefits, such as usually being within walking distance of the school and having access to most of the resources students need.

“For many international students who have not lived (in) or in many cases even visited the United States, on-campus housing is the most convenient option for their first year of studies,” says Danielle McMartin, director of global education at California State University, San Marcos.

McMartin says living on campus also helps in making friends and “connecting with campus programming opportunities, and having a furnished unit as they arrive.”

On-campus residence halls typically offer several options including single rooms, double rooms, suites, and apartment-style units, and most housing comes with an all-inclusive feel.

At Saint Leo University in Florida, first-year students have two main housing options: community style, which features the more traditional dorm layout with double rooms and shared bathrooms on each floor, or suite style, where four single bedrooms are grouped around a shared living space with two bathrooms. Returning students live in apartment-style housing, but can choose a single or double room with a kitchen or kitchenette, says Tory England, director of residence life.

Each room at the school is furnished with a standard twin bed, dresser, wardrobe or closet and a desk chair. However, some students may want to buy their own mini fridge, microwave or television.

“There are plenty of community amenities including Wi-Fi, laundry, game rooms, study lounges, Ping-Pong tables, pool tables, fitness areas and volleyball and basketball courts for students to enjoy in or near their residence halls,” England says.

Saint Leo University requires all full-time university students to live on campus except for commuters, married students, student-veterans or seniors, but requirements vary at other schools.

At some schools, on-campus housing may require living with roommates. International students may want to use social media and university pages to reach out to potential roommates ahead of time. However, some colleges assign roommates.

Residence halls are also typically staffed with resident advisors or assistants, upperclassmen who can help students get to know each other and serve as mentors and resources. “Most university on-campus housing locations will include the presence of student resident assistants who have a primary role in connecting with new students and developing a positive and supportive living community,” McMartin says.

Dorm rooms are typically furnished and designed to meet the basic needs of students, but students will likely still need to bring or ship some items, such as bedding. At the New School, Deleppo says students “must bring their own linens, towels, and other household items.” Most colleges will inform students of what to bring.

Delappo notes that “on-campus housing provides numerous amenities, including proximity to campus, fully furnished rooms and spaces, on-site laundry rooms at no additional cost, and in some cases, gyms.”

One important thing to note is that on-campus housing can be limited and not guaranteed, “so it’s important for students to submit their application early and no later than any published deadlines,” McMartin says.

Living Off Campus

Some schools give international students the option of living off campus, but experts say international students should weigh that decision carefully.

For example, Deleppo says the costs to live in New York City are surprising to many students who select off-campus housing, and the requirements to rent an apartment can prove challenging for international students.

The drawbacks include “having to live further away from campus in order to rent a cheaper apartment and requirements such as significant upfront rental deposits, U.S. co-signers for leases, background checks and rental fees,” Deleppo says. “In addition, New York City apartment rentals typically are unfurnished.”

Cost, transportation, utilities, grocery shopping and meal prep should all be factored in when considering off-campus housing.

“They must purchase or arrange for rental of all furnishing in most cases,” McMartin says. “All of those steps become much easier for an international (student) to arrange for if they have lived their first year on campus and are more comfortable getting around town.”

Experts say it is important to note that international students who choose to live off campus will need to make sure they provide their school with up-to-date address information, per visa regulations.

One advantage for students living on-campus, McMartin says, is that it will “save them the initial problems of not having a U.S. Social Security number when trying to rent a local apartment.” When renting off-campus housing, students may be asked for paperwork, which a school can provide to establish proof of residency, experts say.

Students looking into off-campus housing should also think carefully before signing a 12-month lease if they plan to return home for summer, experts say. “Another option for some students is to live with friends, family or acquaintances that already have an apartment,” Deleppo says.

When looking for off-campus housing, experts advise that students should also consider safety and carefully research areas.

“As always, students need to be alert for scams when seeking to rent an apartment. Vetting any posting, rental company or rental agent is crucial and can help prevent being defrauded,” Deleppo says.

International students deciding between living on or off campus should carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of both housing options, he says.

“Whatever decision a student may make, I encourage everyone to do their research in advance so they have a solid understanding of what it means to live with roommates and are familiar with the process, costs and requirements for both options,” Deleppo says.

