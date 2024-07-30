How to Get Into Graduate School

Graduate school can be a great way to accelerate your career, develop skills and get involved in outstanding research and…

Graduate school can be a great way to accelerate your career, develop skills and get involved in outstanding research and networking opportunities — but success is not a given.

“No matter how highly ranked or highly respected a degree is, there are no guarantees,” says Luke Bickel, director of graduate programs at Butler University’s Lacy School of Business in Indiana. “Students need to put in the extra effort to earn the right position or promotion.”

Getting the right grad school offer takes research and strategy. Follow these steps to position yourself for admission.

Steps to Find the Right Grad School

Assess goals and fit

To find the best fit among grad schools, examine your end goal in completing the program, says Kristen Solberg, assistant director of admissions at Georgetown University‘s School of Continuing Studies in Washington, D.C.

“Is it to create or build a network of professionals?” she says. “Is it to advance in your career? Is it to learn more about the industry and different facets of it?”

It’s also wise to consider how the degree will align with your lifestyle. For example, if you’re planning to work full time during the day, a program that offers evening or online classes may be best.

Experts say you should also consider the total cost — including tuition, books, housing and other expenses — and the value of the degree.

“Beyond things like rankings in their discipline, (students should consider) their ideal work environment,” Bickel says, “and is a degree from that institution effective in helping them either get into the field or advance the way they would want.”

Research careers and programs

Experts recommend casting a wide net when researching programs and career fields that interest you. Use spreadsheets to track the pros and cons of each school.

Thorough research will “prepare students to ask questions at a higher level” at prospective student events, Solberg says.

Attend information sessions and visit campus

Arranging an information-gathering interview, attending information sessions and visiting

campus can help you work out how a particular school’s admissions office weighs the elements of an application, and what’s needed to be competitive there.

“Some institutions have an interview process or the personal statement is weighed really heavily,” Bickel says. “For other institutions, it may be much more based on GPA or certain test scores.”

How to Get Into Grad School

Build the skills for the program you want

Make sure you’re taking courses that will build the skills needed for your grad school program — especially if it differs from your undergraduate studies.

For example, a student pursuing an MBA who has a finance background may take electives that position them for success in graduate-level economics and accounting classes, Bickel says.

Write a strong personal statement

A successful personal statement “shows that the student has investigated not only that particular institution and the degree, but how they’re going to use it,” Bickel says. “It helps make the case to the admissions committee that they’re worthy of a spot in the program.”

As well as discussing academic and research experiences, it’s also a chance to address any shortfalls in your application — for example, if you struggled in a class — and to demonstrate your understanding of the program.

“You want to make sure that this person is genuinely interested in your program when you’re deciding for admission, especially when scholarships are involved,” Bickel says. “But you also want to know that this is somebody who has realistic expectations for what they’re going to get out of your program.”

Personal statements and other documents should address specific questions asked in the application, Solberg says. “Maybe it’s not a detriment to have a general personal statement or resume, but there’s a lot of potential to strengthen your application by spending the time to add those details.”

Discussing courses you’re interested in and the professors you’d like to work with is also beneficial, she adds.

Consider your GPA

The importance of GPA in a graduate school application depends on the program and the school.

For younger students applying for continuing or professional studies programs, a strong GPA may balance their lack of experience in the profession, Solberg says. But for applicants with several years of work experience, it may not be as important.

Overcome a lower GPA

If you have a lower GPA, experts recommend enrolling in noncredit graduate courses or a certificate program in your field of interest to show you can earn high grades in graduate-level coursework.

“If your GPA was lower, it might benefit you to take a little bit of time to wait a semester or two and enroll in a course that you might be interested in,” Solberg says. “Or, find a relevant internship to boost the other side of your application.”

It’s never too late to improve your GPA in your undergraduate years, Bickel says. “Showing improvement, even in the last semester, can make a big difference for students if they’re trying to move in to be competitive in graduate programs.”

Craft a strong writing sample

Writing samples give the admissions committee insight into your experience and demonstrate your academic writing, critical thinking, organization and ability to succeed in a classroom.

It may reference a paper or capstone project that you completed, or discuss your experience working with a professor and how that solidified your interest in a particular field of study.

“I think that the committee would be looking to get an understanding of how you handle assignments,” Solberg says. “Although it might be something you produced in the past, it’s really important to take the time to find a sample that is definitely your best work.”

Consider how your writing sample fits with the rest of your application and reinforces points you wish to emphasize.

Submit GRE scores

With many grad schools moving to test optional, the Graduate Record Examination, or GRE, may not be required. But if you’re a strong test-taker and believe your score will make your application stand out, you should submit it, Bickel says.

Focus on senior-level classes

Prioritize challenging classes like junior seminar, senior thesis and senior colloquium. Excelling in these courses demonstrates your ability to handle work at the grad-school level.

“I think students who have demonstrated that they don’t shy away from those challenges are an appealing candidate for admission,” Bickel says.

Get the Best Recommendations

Seek recommendation letters from faculty who can best tell your story, Bickel advises.

“Students should consider the letters that they submit in totality with the rest of the application,” he says. “So they want to figure out what narrative they think best helps their chances for admission.”

A professor who can tell a story about how you struggled early in a class and worked hard to earn a grade may work better than one who can say only that you were a top student in their class, Bickel says. “While that’s fine, it doesn’t really paint an exceptional picture.”

Past supervisors who can discuss your accomplishments at work or professors who can describe your contributions to a project can also provide great recommendations, Solberg says.

