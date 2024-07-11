CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|543½
|561¼
|543½
|554¼
|+10¾
|Sep
|561
|580¾
|559½
|571¼
|+9¾
|Dec
|583¾
|603½
|582½
|595
|+10
|Mar
|603½
|623
|602¼
|614¾
|+9¾
|May
|614¼
|633¼
|613
|625¼
|+9½
|Jul
|620
|638
|618
|630½
|+9¾
|Sep
|630
|647
|630
|640
|+9
|Dec
|642½
|659
|642½
|652½
|+8½
|Mar
|661
|+8¼
|May
|661¼
|+8
|Jul
|637
|+8
|Est. sales 108,234.
|Wed.’s sales 102,078
|Wed.’s open int 409,676
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|411
|411
|406¾
|406¾
|+3½
|Sep
|395¼
|403
|394¾
|400¼
|+4½
|Dec
|407
|413¼
|406¼
|410¾
|+3½
|Mar
|421
|427¼
|420¼
|424¼
|+3¼
|May
|430¾
|437
|430¼
|434¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|439¾
|445
|438½
|442¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|441¼
|446
|440¾
|444¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|447
|452
|447
|451½
|+3¾
|Mar
|457¾
|462¼
|457¾
|462¼
|+3¾
|May
|464
|468½
|464
|468½
|+3¾
|Jul
|468¾
|472½
|468¾
|472½
|+3¾
|Sep
|450½
|+2¾
|Dec
|444¾
|449¾
|444¾
|449¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|465
|+2¾
|Dec
|450¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 531,340.
|Wed.’s sales 504,099
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,375,
|up 18,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|325
|+15
|Sep
|296¼
|317¼
|295¾
|314¼
|+18¼
|Dec
|306
|320½
|303
|318¼
|+15
|Mar
|322½
|324
|322
|322
|+11¾
|May
|328¼
|+11¾
|Jul
|334
|+11¾
|Sep
|329¾
|+11¾
|Dec
|336½
|+11¾
|Mar
|333½
|+11¾
|May
|339½
|+11¾
|Jul
|347½
|+11¾
|Sep
|363¼
|+11¾
|Est. sales 648.
|Wed.’s sales 648
|Wed.’s open int 5,412,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1145
|1145
|1137
|1142¾
|+1½
|Aug
|1113¼
|1124¾
|1108
|1117
|+3¾
|Sep
|1064¼
|1072
|1057¼
|1063¾
|Nov
|1067½
|1076
|1061½
|1067¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1081¼
|1090¼
|1077
|1083
|+1
|Mar
|1092½
|1100¾
|1088
|1094
|+2
|May
|1103¾
|1110¼
|1098½
|1104
|+1¾
|Jul
|1113
|1118¾
|1108¼
|1113¼
|+1½
|Aug
|1114
|1114
|1109
|1109
|+¾
|Sep
|1093¾
|1094½
|1090
|1090
|Nov
|1085
|1091¼
|1081½
|1085½
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1095¾
|+¼
|Mar
|1096¼
|+1¼
|May
|1101
|1101
|1098½
|1100½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1104¼
|1106½
|1104¼
|1106½
|+2
|Aug
|1100½
|+2
|Sep
|1088¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|1081
|1081½
|1078¼
|1081¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|1087¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|1068¾
|+4¾
|Est. sales 246,920.
|Wed.’s sales 231,049
|Wed.’s open int 813,662
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|47.11
|+.85
|Aug
|46.34
|47.67
|46.34
|47.12
|+.78
|Sep
|46.20
|47.45
|46.18
|46.87
|+.73
|Oct
|45.72
|46.99
|45.72
|46.39
|+.63
|Dec
|45.62
|46.75
|45.61
|46.15
|+.57
|Jan
|45.64
|46.60
|45.52
|46.05
|+.59
|Mar
|45.66
|46.53
|45.53
|46.01
|+.57
|May
|45.73
|46.52
|45.59
|46.03
|+.51
|Jul
|46.01
|46.52
|45.73
|46.01
|+.44
|Aug
|46.27
|46.27
|45.78
|45.78
|+.39
|Sep
|45.71
|45.71
|45.51
|45.51
|+.35
|Oct
|45.30
|45.30
|45.09
|45.10
|+.30
|Dec
|45.20
|45.54
|44.75
|45.02
|+.30
|Jan
|45.02
|+.29
|Mar
|45.04
|+.28
|May
|45.01
|+.28
|Jul
|44.84
|+.28
|Aug
|44.57
|+.28
|Sep
|44.59
|+.28
|Oct
|44.46
|+.28
|Dec
|44.66
|+.28
|Jul
|44.55
|+.28
|Oct
|44.54
|+.28
|Dec
|44.28
|+.28
|Est. sales 190,171.
|Wed.’s sales 180,534
|Wed.’s open int 537,778
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|377.40
|380.50
|375.00
|378.40
|+2.10
|Aug
|339.50
|343.40
|338.80
|342.40
|+3.20
|Sep
|321.50
|324.60
|319.80
|321.80
|+.60
|Oct
|314.50
|316.20
|310.60
|313.00
|—.90
|Dec
|317.00
|318.60
|313.00
|315.50
|—.90
|Jan
|318.30
|319.50
|314.20
|316.50
|—1.00
|Mar
|319.60
|320.70
|316.00
|318.00
|—1.00
|May
|321.90
|323.30
|318.80
|320.60
|—1.10
|Jul
|326.00
|326.60
|322.00
|324.00
|—1.20
|Aug
|326.20
|326.30
|323.10
|324.20
|—1.40
|Sep
|324.80
|326.30
|321.70
|323.40
|—1.60
|Oct
|323.40
|323.80
|319.70
|320.90
|—1.70
|Dec
|324.20
|326.10
|321.30
|322.70
|—1.80
|Jan
|322.70
|—1.90
|Mar
|321.70
|—1.70
|May
|321.10
|—1.60
|Jul
|322.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|320.60
|—1.50
|Sep
|320.30
|—2.00
|Oct
|320.00
|—2.10
|Dec
|320.10
|—2.80
|Jul
|331.60
|—2.80
|Oct
|331.60
|—2.80
|Dec
|337.80
|337.80
|335.10
|335.10
|—2.80
|Est. sales 209,519.
|Wed.’s sales 201,388
|Wed.’s open int 522,505,
|up 1,403
