Campus Resources for International Students

Navigating life at a U.S. college or university can be challenging for international students, and there typically are various campus resources that can help. From the counseling center to the student union, using available campus resources can create a more enriching educational experience.

“International students, many coming to the U.S. for the first time, can feel overwhelmed, stressed and alone, and these services are in place to assist students with their adjustment to the U.S. and college life, academic performance and overall well-being and success during their time in the U.S.,” says Stacy Soderstrom, associate director of admissions at Luther College in Iowa.

Here are some campus resources that international students should plan to use.

International Student Office

Most college campuses have an international student office with resources that can help students acclimate to campus life and living in the U.S., and that can make sure students stay compliant with legal requirements.

“Students receive services such as advice on visa and immigration matters, cultural adjustment workshops, information about opening a bank account or credit card, scam safety and social events,” says Mandee Heller Adler, founder and president of Florida-based International College Counselors.

Faculty

While some international students may not be accustomed to asking questions in class or speaking to their professors outside of class or during office hours, it’s important that they do so, experts say.

For example, students should plan to visit office hours to get clarification on assignments or lecture material or to get tips on how to succeed in class.

“Many professors have office hours and love to have students stop by for help. This also helps the professors get to know and learn about students on an individual basis,” says Nicki Kukar, executive director of the office of international studies and programs at Central Washington University.

Students can also consider attending faculty meet-and-greets and finding professors who share their same country of origin.

Academic Advisers

International students should meet with their academic advisers at least once a semester or quarter. Academic advisers are typically either general staff or assigned from a student’s department major. Connecting with academic advisers can help with classes and keep students on track for graduation.

“The advisers assist the international students with responsibilities like course selection and registration assistance so that international students take the appropriate courses and complete their degree requirements. They may also assist with monitoring students’ progress and connect them with additional campus resources,” Heller Adler says.

The Counseling Center

International students can visit a school’s counseling center to share any challenges they may be experiencing and counseling staff will keep those meetings confidential.

“It is normal for students to have feelings of stress, homesickness, anxiety and cultural shock. Counselors are available to help students with their mental health well-being and their overall success while in school,” Soderstrom says.

She says students can access individual care with counselors, peer support groups and educational workshops that offer tips on motivation and how to overcome procrastination, manage anxious thoughts and maintain healthy relationships.

“Oftentimes international students are hesitant to reach out for counseling as mental health issues aren’t as widely accepted worldwide,” Kukar says. “However, counseling can certainly help international students deal with cultural adjustment, homesickness, depression, personal identity and other issues that students deal with.”

The Writing Center

Composing academic papers can be difficult for some international students, but at a campus writing center they can get free one-on-one or group tutoring, writing support and attend workshops.

“I highly recommend students to utilize their services as college-level writing assignments in the U.S. may have different standards than what students are accustomed to in their home country,” Soderstrom says.

She says the writing center can help students understand assignments, provide advice with planning, and help students draft and revise assignments and build self-editing techniques.

“If a student is new to creative writing, or preparing technical lab reports, or needs help preparing for essay exams, the writing center is there to assist in all of these areas and more,” she says.

The Career Services Center

Depending on their visa, international students may want to pursue internship and job opportunities. A school’s career services center can help determine a student’s eligibility and work authorization options and provide job prep.

“Career services for international students empower them with the skills needed to navigate the job market,” Heller Adler says.

These services may include helping international students understand cross-cultural business norms and general career preparation.

“Services typically include resume and cover letter assistance, job search assistance, networking assistance and interview preparation,” she says.

The Legal Services Center

Most university campuses have a legal services center available to assist all students. Students can receive information about the U.S. legal system and access a range of services.

For example, the student legal services at the University of California, San Diego offers services to students and student organizations, including free, confidential counseling on legal topics, education programs and attorney referrals, according to the school’s website.

At Portland State University in Oregon, student legal services offers free legal help and has a team of attorneys that offer “consultations, representation and advice on many legal matters,” per the school’s website.

The Student Union

The student union building is considered the heart of student college life and hosts events, clubs and societies. For example, student organizations can help international students make friends, pursue interests and develop leadership skills.

Many student unions also have restaurants and game rooms to help students connect and socialize. International students can check out the student union website, which typically lists a calendar of events.

Whether organized through the student union, International Student Services or other campus resources, cultural and social activities planned for international students are also worth looking into, Heller Adler says. Common activities are international festivals, coffee hours, dance classes and international film screenings and discussions, she adds, while outings such as kayaking, city tours and day trips can “provide international students with unique experiences together.”

