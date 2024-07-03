3 Ways to Use AI to Find Your Next Job

Artificial intelligence technology is increasingly used to streamline and enhance the job search process. How can you use AI effectively…

Artificial intelligence technology is increasingly used to streamline and enhance the job search process. How can you use AI effectively to find your next job? Here are three ways to get started.

Use AI to Get Career Ideas

AI can help you get career ideas that might be a fit for your strengths and skills. You can list your interests, strengths and skills in an AI program such as ChatGPT and ask what jobs use those skills. This may help you identify new career ideas that you hadn’t thought of before. For example, you can enter a prompt like “I enjoy solving puzzles, have strong analytical skills and value work-life balance. What career paths would be a good fit for me?”

AI can also help you learn more about career paths that you are interested in. For example, you can ask AI to tell you more about careers in an industry that appeals to you and uses your strengths and skills. Try prompts like “Can you tell me about careers in the (industry) that involve (your skills)?” and “What degrees or certifications do I need to become a (job title) in the (industry)?” This can provide you with useful information that will help you to determine if the career path you are interested in is a good fit for you and help you determine the next steps to move into that industry.

Use AI to Update Your Job Search Materials

AI software is also a great tool to help you update your job search materials. However, you should never solely rely on an AI program to write everything for you. Make sure that you only use it to get ideas and then rewrite them in your own voice.

Here are some ways that AI can help you update your resume:

Create an ideal resume based on a job description. Using an AI tool to create a resume tailored to a particular job will help you see what recruiters or hiring managers might be looking for. Then you can use the AI-generated resume as a guide to help you update your own resume to better match the job you are applying for. Try a prompt like: “Develop an ideal resume based on this job description.” Copy and paste the job description as a reference.

Find transferable skills. Ask AI to identify what your transferable skills might be based on your job title and what skills are required for the jobs you are interested in. Use a prompt like: “I want to transition from my current role as a (current job title) to (title of new job). How does my previous work experience apply to this new job title?” Copy and paste your work experience as a reference. Letting AI identify your transferable skills will help you write a new resume for your desired career path.

Optimize your resume. It’s important to tailor your resume for each job position you apply for. Use AI to help you identify keywords that may be missing from your resume to make the resume-targeting process easier for you. To start, you will need to have both your resume and the job description. Use a prompt like this: “Identify the keywords in this job description that are missing from my resume.” Then copy and paste the job description and your resume as references. Use the resulting list to update your resume as needed. Remember that AI will provide a general list of missing keywords, so make sure to only use keywords that apply to you.

Follow a similar process to create a cover letter. You can ask AI to create a template cover letter that you can personalize, or you can ask AI to help you create or rewrite specific parts of your cover letter to make it more engaging.

If you want AI to provide you with a template cover letter, ChatGPT recommends using the following prompt: “I need help writing a cover letter for a (job title) position at (company name). The job requires (list key qualifications and job requirements). I have experience in (relevant experiences) and skills in (relevant skills). My major accomplishments include (list accomplishments). Based on the information provided, can you draft a cover letter for me?”

Again, make sure to rewrite any examples that AI provides so that they are unique to you and written in your own voice. If a hiring manager can tell your resume or cover letter was written by AI, your materials may end up in the trash.

Update Your LinkedIn Profile

Your LinkedIn profile isn’t just a repetition of your resume; it’s a way for companies to get to know you better as a potential hire, so an engaging LinkedIn profile is essential for your job search. You can use an AI program to help you create or rewrite the sections of your profile to make sure they include keywords that make it easier for recruiters and hiring managers to find you on LinkedIn.

Try a prompt like: “I am a (current job title) looking for (desired job) roles specializing in (a few of your skills). Can you suggest a compelling LinkedIn headline for me?” You can also submit your current LinkedIn headline and ask AI for suggestions to make it more compelling.

If you have a premium account, LinkedIn offers AI suggestions to help you write your headline and about section.

These are just three ways that AI can help you with your job search. AI can also help you research companies and industries you are interested in, prepare for common interview questions and create job search and networking strategies. The important thing to remember when using AI for your job search is that it’s just a tool. In a world of growing technology, hiring managers are still looking for humans. Make sure your application materials truly represent you and aren’t just words copied and pasted from a computer program.

