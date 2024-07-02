2 adults dead, child critically injured in Maryland apartment fire

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Two adults died and a child was hospitalized in critical condition after flames tore through an…

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Two adults died and a child was hospitalized in critical condition after flames tore through an apartment building early Tuesday in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

A man died on the scene and a woman was found dead later while crews searched a three-story multi-family building in Largo, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said in a post on the social platform X.

Officials said the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They didn’t release the boy’s age.

Flames were visible through the roof of the building when firefighters arrived on scene. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

