Yext, CoreCivic fall; Calavo Growers, General Motors rise, Tuesday, 6/11/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Fifth Third Bancorp, down 34 cents to $35.28.

The bank cut its revenue growth forecast for the year.

DXC Technology Co., down 11 cents to $18.34.

Apollo Global and Kyndryl Holdings are reportedly considering a joint buyout offer for the technology consultancy.

Yext Inc., down 1 cent to $5.03.

The software developer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc., up $2.06 to $27.05.

The avocado grower beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

General Motors Co., up 64 cents to $48.21.

The automaker’s board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.

CoreCivic Inc., down $2.93 to $11.86.

The private prison company suspended its financial forecast for the year after losing a key government contract.

Array Technologies Inc., down 85 cents to $13.14.

The solar power company said its chief financial officer is leaving the company at the end of the second quarter.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc., down $1.73 to $51.69.

The sporting goods retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

