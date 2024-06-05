Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3162
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 189.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2447 2.2842
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4266 2.4668
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 18.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.06 90.67
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3292 1.3124
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1975 4.1050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 386.20 386.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5600 11.5200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9375 8.9350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4402 0.4402

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6770 4.5480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6940 0.6973

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

