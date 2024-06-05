NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3162 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3162 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 189.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2447 2.2842 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4266 2.4668 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 18.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.06 90.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3292 1.3124 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1975 4.1050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 386.20 386.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5600 11.5200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9375 8.9350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4402 0.4402

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6770 4.5480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6940 0.6973

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

