NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3162
|1.3162
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.00
|189.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2447
|2.2842
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4266
|2.4668
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2850
|2.2850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.20
|18.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.06
|90.67
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3292
|1.3124
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|298.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1500
|4.1600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1975
|4.1050
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|386.20
|386.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5600
|11.5200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.9375
|8.9350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4402
|0.4402
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6770
|4.5480
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6940
|0.6973
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.400
|79.400
