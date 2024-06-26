NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 187.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2640 2.3834 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4858 2.6088 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.43 88.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2704 1.3067 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.75 290.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0350 3.9975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 383.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5900 11.4700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1025 8.1575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5270 4.3810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6628 0.6821

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

