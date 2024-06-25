NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.50 189.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3250 2.2640 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5421 2.4858 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5150 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.67 88.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3045 1.2704 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.75 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 383.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4400 11.5900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9150 8.1025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4940 4.5270

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6601 0.6628

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

