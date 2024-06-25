NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3143
|1.3143
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|184.50
|189.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3250
|2.2640
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5421
|2.4858
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.5150
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.40
|16.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.67
|88.43
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3045
|1.2704
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|301.75
|301.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1500
|4.1300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0200
|4.0350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|383.30
|383.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.4400
|11.5900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9150
|8.1025
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4269
|0.4269
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4940
|4.5270
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6601
|0.6628
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.850
|81.850
