Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3143 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.25 184.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2807 2.3250 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5015 2.5421 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5150 2.5150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.65 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.10 88.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3221 1.3045 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.75 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1425 4.0200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 389.90 383.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3900 11.4400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0125 7.9150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4243 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6180 4.4940

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6588 0.6601

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

