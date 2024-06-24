Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 24, 2024, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3143
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.25 184.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2807 2.3250
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5015 2.5421
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5150 2.5150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.65 16.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.10 88.67
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3221 1.3045
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.75 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.1500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1425 4.0200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 389.90 383.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3900 11.4400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0125 7.9150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4243 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6180 4.4940

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6588 0.6601

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

