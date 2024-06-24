NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3143 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3136
|1.3143
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|185.25
|184.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2807
|2.3250
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5015
|2.5421
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.5150
|2.5150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.65
|16.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.10
|88.67
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3221
|1.3045
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|301.75
|301.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1900
|4.1500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1425
|4.0200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|389.90
|383.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3900
|11.4400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0125
|7.9150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4243
|0.4269
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6180
|4.4940
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6588
|0.6601
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.850
|81.850
