Top Credit Cards With Priority Pass Lounge Access

Waiting at the airport for your flight can be an uninviting experience. Seats at the gate are often uncomfortable and crowded, while food options are typically overpriced. However, if you have access to an airport lounge, you’ll enjoy comfortable seating, complimentary food and drinks, and free Wi-Fi.

Priority Pass credit cards allow travelers to enjoy the amenities inside more than 1,500 lounges around the world. Learn more about Priority Pass lounges, which credit cards offer Priority Pass membership and which factors you should consider before applying.

Priority Pass Lounge Benefits

Benefits can vary, depending on the location. You may find multiple Priority Pass lounges at the same airport that offer different amenities. However, most Priority Pass lounges offer the following complimentary benefits:

— Meals or snacks

— Beverages, including alcohol

— Wi-Fi

— Comfortable seating

According to Zac Hood, founder of Travel Freely, a points and miles app for beginners, “International lounges typically stand out as more upscale with better food,” than U.S. lounges.

The Priority Pass website or mobile app provides an overview of the benefits available inside each lounge. A third-party service called LoungeBuddy also shares highlights and user reviews.

How Many Times Can You Use Your Card’s Priority Pass Benefits?

Complimentary access to participating airport lounges is often unlimited for people with a Priority Pass credit card. However, not all credit cards that offer this benefit include unlimited access for free. Some cards include just a handful of complimentary visits per year and charge for each additional visit. Other credit cards do not include any free visits and charge every time you want to enter the lounge.

Ben Komenkul, a travel points and miles educator at Ben’s Big Deal, says, “Priority Pass cardmembers get full access to Priority Pass airport lounge for up to two guests when flying any airline the same day.” However, there can be some exceptions to the rule.

5 Best Credit Cards for Priority Pass Lounge Access

There are numerous Priority Pass credit cards to choose from, so we narrowed down the list to our favorites for each type of traveler.

For Luxury Travelers: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card from American Express is well-known for its premium travel benefits and top-notch customer service. In addition to Priority Pass lounges, cardholders also receive complimentary access to Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges. It features numerous benefits, including more than $1,500 in value with its cardholder credits. Cardholders receive Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status for no charge, and they’ll earn five points per dollar when booking flights through American Express Travel or directly with the airline. Membership Rewards points can be used to book travel, get statement credits and more, including transferring to 21 airline and hotel partners. You’ll pay a $695 annual fee for this card. (See Rates & Fees)

For Best Rewards: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Savvy travelers love the Chase Sapphire Reserve for its benefits and flexible rewards. The card earns three points per dollar on dining and travel worldwide and up to 10 points per dollar on purchases through Chase Travel. Points are worth 50% more when booking travel through Chase, or you can transfer to 14 airline and hotel loyalty programs. The card also features an annual $300 travel credit that automatically applies to eligible purchases. You’ll pay a $550 annual fee for this card.

For Hotel Elite Status: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Hotel elite status provides numerous complimentary benefits, including upgrades at check-in, late checkout and higher earning power on hotel spending. The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card includes automatic Hilton Honors Diamond elite status, which is the loyalty program’s highest tier. Cardholders also receive a $400 Hilton resort credit and a $200 flight credit every year. Plus, the card includes an annual free night that can be used at almost any Hilton property worldwide. For big spenders, you can earn an additional free night by spending $30,000 and a second free night by spending $60,000. You’ll pay a $550 annual fee for this card.

For Sharing Benefits: Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card

The Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite Credit Card includes Priority Pass memberships that can be shared by up to four people. While other Priority Pass credit cards allow cardholders to bring up to two guests with them, this card allows cardholders to give Priority Pass benefits to other people. The card also earns two points per dollar on travel and dining plus 1.5 points per dollar on all other purchases. Customers who qualify for Preferred Rewards can earn up to 75% bonus points. The card also includes $550 in fee credits to offset its annual fee of $550.

For No Annual Fee: Signify Business Cash? Card by Wells Fargo

Travel credit cards have significant annual fees that are hard to justify for some travelers. The Signify Business Cash Card by Wells Fargo is a business credit card that includes Priority Pass access without charging an annual fee. The card earns an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase and includes a 0% introductory annual percentage rate offer on purchases for 12 months. Whenever you want to visit a Priority Pass lounge, simply pay an entrance fee to use all of its benefits.

