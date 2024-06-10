The 25 Best Places to Find a Job in the U.S. in 2024-2025

If you’re seeking career advancement, moving to a city with a growing job market will likely provide opportunities in the…

If you’re seeking career advancement, moving to a city with a growing job market will likely provide opportunities in the near and long term. Choosing a location with a thriving economy can also make the transition easier for an accompanying spouse or companion seeking work.

A new job or company transfer was the top reason Americans relocated across all regions in 2023, according to the annual National Movers Study conducted by United Van Lines.

In the overall ranking of the Best Places to Live, each city’s job market — comprised of its 2023 average monthly unemployment rate and median household income — accounted for 22% of the final score.

If finding the right job is the main reason you’re looking to move to a new part of the country, you may put even more emphasis on a city’s employment prospects.

Here are the 25 strongest job markets in our ranking of 150 major U.S. cities.

25. Lincoln, Nebraska

24. Manchester, New Hampshire

23. Honolulu

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

20. Portland, Oregon

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

18. Atlanta

17. Salt Lake City

16. Boise, Idaho

15. Portland, Maine

14. Boulder, Colorado

13. Washington, D.C.

12. Greenville, South Carolina

11. Denver

10. Madison, Wisconsin

9. Austin, Texas

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

7. San Jose, California

6. Santa Barbara, California

5. Charleston, South Carolina

4. Sarasota, Florida

3. Naples, Florida

2. Seattle

1. San Francisco

25. Lincoln, Nebraska

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 24

Population: 297,005

Median Home Price: $234,589

Median Household Income: $77,421

Unemployment Rate: 3.26%

With top employers including Bryan Medical Center, the University of Nebraska, student loan processor Nelnet and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Lincoln offers a varied economy that outperformed many parts of the U.S. in the post-pandemic recovery, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. In Nebraska’s capital, nearly a quarter of all workers are employed by the state government, but the city’s other prominent industries include trade, transportation and utilities, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality. The median household income is $77,421. The unemployment rate is just 3.26%, the third lowest out of the 150 top cities in this year’s ranking.

24. Manchester, New Hampshire

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 103

Population: 116,520

Median Home Price: $293,335

Median Household Income: $78,977

Unemployment Rate: 3.7%

Manchester is home to notable employers such as Velcro, GE Aviation and BAE Systems. Education and health services accounts for nearly a quarter of employment in the city, with the presence of Elliot Hospital, Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire University. The median household income is $78,977.

23. Honolulu

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 32

Population: 408,930

Median Home Price: $869,639

Median Household Income: $103,096

Unemployment Rate: 4.97%

The high cost of living and lack of national corporations headquartered in Honolulu means there are fewer young people building their careers on the island. Government employs a significant number of Hawaiians in the southeastern half of Oahu, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality, and education and health services. The median household income of $103,096 is significantly higher than the national average of $75,149, but it needs to be, with a median home price of $869,639 and average monthly rent of $2,062. Honolulu ranks 144th out of 150 major U.S. cities on the Best Places to Live Value Index.

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 5

Population: 862,609

Median Home Price: $359,446

Median Household Income: $88,791

Unemployment Rate: 4.82%

Home to corporate headquarters for Bank of America and Wells Fargo, Charlotte has a hot job market with a variety of offerings. The leading employment sector is trade, transportation and utilities, but other notable sectors include government, professional and business services, education and health services, leisure and hospitality and manufacturing. The healthy diversity in Charlotte’s booming job market means a higher median household income than most cities, at $88,791.

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 6

Population: 496,960

Median Home Price: $382,677

Median Household Income: $87,708

Unemployment Rate: 4.59%

Home to Duke University, North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina hosts an educated workforce supporting some of the world’s fast-growing companies. In Raleigh, technology, life sciences, clean tech, ag tech and advanced manufacturing are some of the most notable industries in the region. There’ are also a lot of international corporations based in the area, including Merck and Panasonic. The median household income in Raleigh tops $87,000.

20. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 41

Population: 801,253

Median Home Price: $557,348

Median Household Income: $99,991

Unemployment Rate: 5.52%

The average household income for Portland residents is notably higher than many other cities, and with good reason. Its diverse economy is comprised of software IT, manufacturing, education and athletic and outdoor apparel, with the presence of Nike, Columbia Sportswear and Adidas. However, the largest numberof Portland residents work in trade, transportation and utilities, followed by education and health services and business and professional services, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Still, housing costs require 27.8% of the area’s median annual household income, contributing to Portland’s value ranking of 121 out of 150 major U.S. cities.

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 8

Population: 460,069

Median Home Price: $358,477

Median Household Income: $96,805

Unemployment Rate: 4.11%

A vacation spot with close proximity to a naval base, Virginia Beach has a thriving economy that hires workers in government, education and health services, professional and business services, trade, transportation and utilities, and leisure and hospitality. Notable employers include Sentara Healthcare, GEICO,and aerospace and major military contractors Lockheed Martin and Huntington Ingalls Industries. The city boasts a median household income of $96,805.

18. Atlanta

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 30

Population: 668,500

Median Home Price: $425,834

Median Household Income: $92,950

Unemployment Rate: 6.4%

Atlanta ranks among the top 10 cities with the most chief executives, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This makes sense as the city serves as corporate headquarters for Fortune 500 companies like The Home Depot, Coca-Cola and Aflac. A major hub for business in the South, Atlanta’s unemployment rate is nearly a full point higher than the national rate of 5.33%. Over the past year, Atlanta has seen positive growth in employment in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and construction.

17. Salt Lake City

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 33

Population: 205,059

Median Home Price: $477,352

Median Household Income: $81,392

Unemployment Rate: 3.68%

Home to a number of ski resorts, it’s no wonder leisure and hospitality is among Salt Lake City’s top employment sectors. However, Utah’s capital is also the site of major employers including health care staffing firm CHG Healthcare, Fidelity Investments, and fintech companies Discover and SoFi. Over the past year, there’s been significant growth in government jobs and positions in education and health services. Other notable employment sectors include trade, transportation and utilities, business and professional services, and of course, leisure and hospitality.

16. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 2

Population: 277,498

Median Home Price: $422,080

Median Household Income: $85,886

Unemployment Rate: 3.24%

Ranked as the No. 2 spot to live in the United States for its booming downtown and recreational activities, Boise also has a strong job market. Hewlett Packard’s first laser printer was introduced in Boise in the early 1980s and the company remains a mainstay with more than 1,000 employees. Other big employers are Wells Fargo, Idaho Power Company and Blue Cross of Idaho. Boise’s median household income is more than $10,000 over the national average of $75,149. With an unemployment rate of just 3.24%, Boise has the second lowest unemployment rate out of 150 major U.S. cities in our Best Places to Live rankings.

15. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 38

Population: 68,430

Median Home Price: $449,949

Median Household Income: $77,286

Unemployment Rate: 3.76%

The largest city in Maine is the smallest on this list yet has an illustrious economy. Portland‘s biggest employers by far are the hospitals and health care networks MaineHealth, Northern Light Mercy and Martins Point Healthcare, but it is also the cultivation site for a number of startups in the tech, environmental and retail space. Education and health services comprise nearly a quarter of the city’s employment, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality, and government. The median household income in Portland is $77,286.

14. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2025 Rank: 10

Population: 122,362

Median Home Price: $854,424

Median Household Income: $97,017

Unemployment Rate: 5.39%

Boulder features a diverse mix of industries including aerospace, bioscience, cleantech, IT software, natural products and outdoor recreation, according to the Boulder Chamber Economic Council. The city has an impressive list of major employers, such as IBM, Google, aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman and Array BioPharma, a subsidiary of Pfizer. Government and business and professionals services each comprise about 20% of Boulder’s workforce, followed by education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality and manufacturing. The high median household income, more than $20,000 higher than the national average of $75,149, is offset by high housing prices, with a median home price more that’s more than three times the national median price of $281,900.

13. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 44

Population: 688,462

Median Home Price: $733,536

Median Household Income: $117,608

Unemployment Rate: 7.87%

Nearly one-third of Washington, D.C., residents are employed by the government, followed by more than 20% in business and professional services and 15% in education and health services. The District’s Department of Employment Services lists Georgetown University, George Washington University, American University and Howard University among the largest employers, as well as hospital systems like Georgetown University Hospital. Private-sector employers include law firm Booz Allen & Hamilton and Deloitte Consulting. The median household income is substantially more than the national average of $75,149, with households in the District earning $117,608.

12. Greenville, South Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 4

Population: 77,387

Median Home Price: $393,809

Median Household Income: $76,193

Unemployment Rate: 3.84%

Over the past year, Greenville has seen the most growth in its education and health services sector, followed by leisure and hospitality and mining, logging and construction. Prisma Health, South Carolina’s largest private, nonprofit health care system, employs more than 10,000. Michelin, GE Power, Verizon Wireless, and engineering and construction firm Fluor Corporation are also major employers.

11. Denver

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 40

Population: 755,412

Median Home Price: $565,720

Median Household Income: $97,799

Unemployment Rate: 4.71%

Denver is home to industry clusters in aerospace, bioscience, financial services, software/IT and health care. Satellite television company Dish Network, electronics parts supplier Arrow Electronics, VISA and Charles Schwab are major private employers. Government jobs account for nearly 14% of Denver’s employment, up 6% from last year. Educational institutions such as the University of Colorado Boulder and University of Denver create a substantial number of research roles in the area.

10. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 14

Population: 269,692

Median Home Price: $367,653

Median Household Income: $79,166

Unemployment Rate: 2.71%

With historically strong employment, Madison holds the lowest unemployment rate among the 150 major U.S. cities ranked in Best Places to Live. Sector strengths include health care, bioscience, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and information communications technology, as well as public employment in government and education with the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The information sector saw the biggest jump in growth over the past year, up 6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. National brands based in Madison include American Family Insurance and kitchen appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero, with companies such as American Girl and Lands’ End located in nearby suburbs.

9. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 9

Population: 1,002,397

Median Home Price: $487,981

Median Household Income: $98,483

Unemployment Rate: 4.31%

Austin houses an extraordinary number of major corporations such as Dell, IBM and Samsung. The city is the site of semiconductor and microprocessor manufacturing. Professional and business services accounts for more than 20% of Austin’s employment, while trade, transportation and utilities, and government each accounted for about 15%. In recent years, young professionals have flocked to Austin thanks to its status as a hub for large tech companies and plucky startups, earning it the No. 9 rank in the job market category and No. 19 for net migration.

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 19

Population: 125,664

Median Home Price: $456,578

Median Household Income: $86,628

Unemployment Rate: 3.74%

The University of Michigan is by far the biggest employer in Ann Arbor, employing more than 35,000, The city is also home to companies in health care services, food manufacturing and automotive manufacturing, including Toyota, automotive component manufacturer RealTruck and a Ford facility in the region. The median household income of $86,628 is comfortably above the national average of $75,149.

7. San Jose, California

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 70

Population: 1,036,332

Median Home Price: $1,112,817

Median Household Income: $142,931

Unemployment Rate: 4.79%

The largest employer in San Jose is IT and information security giant Cisco. San Jose hosts a number of other companies including Adobe, eBay and Super Micro Computer Inc. Despite its cluster of information/IT and tech companies, San Jose saw the most growth in education and health services over the past year, up 4%. San Jose has the second highest median household income out of the 150 major U.S. cities analyzed, and the third highest median home price.

6. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 71

Population: 98,267

Median Home Price: $1,327,170

Median Household Income: $118,858

Unemployment Rate: 4.64%

If you’re seeking a public service job in mainland paradise, Santa Barbara offers a variety of positions — ranging from engineers to public defenders to chief physicians. Government is the biggest employment sector in Santa Barbara, comprising 18% of its employment, closely followed by education and health services, which is the city’s fastest growing sector over the past year, in large thanks to the University of California, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Tourism is another big business in beautiful Santa Barbara, employing nearly the same amount of workers as professional and business services — the city’s other fastest growing industry.

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 13

Population: 175,795

Median Home Price: $510,515

Median Household Income: $92,032

Unemployment Rate: 3.71%

Over the past year, nearly every employment sector in Charleston grew positively. While Charleston’s biggest employment sectors are government and trade, transportation and utilities, sectors that grew more than 5% annually include financial services, education and health services and manufacturing. Notable employers are Boeing, automotive components manufacturer Robert Bosch, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Medical University Of South Carolina.

4. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 11

Population: 82,472

Median Home Price: $430,652

Median Household Income: $80,922

Unemployment Rate: 3.66%

Sarasota has a healthy, growing economy with a diverse mix of employers. Like Charleston, nearly every sector in Sarasota added jobs over the past year, excluding a slight dip in leisure and hospitality. Trade, transportation and utilities is Sarasota’s biggest sector, followed by education and health services, with the presence of Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Being a vacation spot, leisure and hospitality is another large employment sector, closely followed by professional and business services. With major employers including PGT Innovations, a manufacturer of storm resistant windows, manufacturer Sun Hydraulics, the Ritz Carlton Hotel and FCCI Insurance Group, Sarasota has an economy with offerings for everyone.

3. Naples, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 1

Population: 122,578

Median Home Price: $577,796

Median Household Income: $98,120

Unemployment Rate: 3.57%

A strong job market helped propel Naples to the No. 1 spot in this year’s overall Best Place to Live rankings. The city hosts the global headquarters for medical device company Arthrex and national headquarters for news database resource NewsBank Inc., with other employers including medical impact manufacturer Structure Medical and professional services consultancy Accenture. The leisure and hospitality sector has added the largest percentage of jobs in Naples over the past year, followed by manufacturing and mining, logging and construction. Naples’ attraction for job-seekers is aided by the city’s 3.57% unemployment rate (the fourth-lowest in our analysis) and nearly six-figure household incomes.

2. Seattle

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 28

Population: 773,497

Median Home Price: $868,876

Median Household Income: $124,473

Unemployment Rate: 4.37%

Home to the headquarters of Amazon, Expedia and Nordstrom, with a Boeing complex and Microsoft’s headquarters nearby, Seattle has a diverse economy that attracts workers. Professional and business service is the city’s largest employment sector, followed by trade, transportation and utilities. The Port of Seattle employs more than 2,100 workers from its numerous maritime properties to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where more than 300 companies also employ 19,000-plus workers. The median household income is high at $124,473.

1. San Francisco

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 22

Population: 876,910

Median Home Price: $1,381,264

Median Household Income: $145,255

Unemployment Rate: 5.47%

The top spot on the list goes to San Francisco, which attracts career-driven professionals in tourism, technology, finance and business. Whether you’re looking to work for a startup or big tech, the City by the Bay has an impressive selection of employers. Apple, Salesforce, Airbnb and Dropbox all have offices or headquarters in San Francisco, employing software engineers, systems analysts, project managers and other essential positions. Professional and business services accounts for 20% of San Francisco’s employment. Education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities, and government are other leading employment sectors. San Francisco has the highest median household income out of the 150 major U.S. cities analyzed at $145,255, as well as the highest median home price.

