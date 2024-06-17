Supervisors vote to allow solar panel farm in central Mississippi over residents’ objections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — What could become Mississippi’s largest solar energy project was approved by a county board Monday over…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — What could become Mississippi’s largest solar energy project was approved by a county board Monday over objections from people who live near the proposed site.

Hinds County supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of a conditional use permit for the Soul City Solar project, which would be developed near the Jackson suburbs of Raymond and Bolton.

The company behind the project, Apex Clean Energy, is based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Apex says on its website that Soul City Solar would generate enough electricity to power about 95,000 homes.

County officials said they expect the solar farm to be in operation by the end of 2027.

Some residents of Raymond and Bolton expressed concerns about how the solar panels will affect wildlife, nature and property values.

