Sarepta Therapeutics, Ryan Specialty rise; Autodesk, Trump Media fall, Friday, 6/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $39.63 to $163.13.
U.S. regulators approved the company’s treatment for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., down $1.25 to $25.50.
The owner of Donald Trump’s Truth Social has lost half its value since the former president was convicted in a case involving hush money paid to a porn actor.
Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., up $3.84 to $59.20.
The specialty insurance firm is being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index.
Asana Inc., up $1.15 to $12.52.
The work management software company announced a $150 million stock buyback program.
FactSet Research Systems Inc., up $14.87 to $423.22.
The financial data provider’s earnings came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Autodesk Inc., down $3.50 to $240.01.
A court denied an investor’s motion to expedite a lawsuit that could have delayed the software company’s shareholder meeting.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 44 cents to $3.95.
The car rental company increased an upcoming bond offering to $1 billion.
CarMax Inc., up 50 cents to $71.86.
The used car chain delivered profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations.
