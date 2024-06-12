Oracle, Casey’s General Stores rise; Vera Bradley, PetMed fall, Wednesday, 6/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Paramount Global, up 8 cents to $11.12.
National Amusements ended talks on a possible merger of the film and television company with Skydance Media.
Vera Bradley Inc., down $1.33 to $6.42.
The handbag and accessories company’s first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $54.60 to $381.13.
The convenience store chain beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
PetMed Express Inc., down 54 cents to $4.17.
The pet pharmacy company reported a bigger fiscal fourth-quarter loss than analysts expected.
Autodesk Inc., up $11.52 to $223.02.
The design software company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Avidity Biosciences Inc., up $9.44 to $38.36.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential treatment for a rare muscle disease.
Oracle Corp., up $16.50 to $140.38.
The company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 14 cents to $49.20.
The copper miner slipped after an initial jump in prices for the base metal softened.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.