CrowdStrike, KKR rise; Huntington Bancshares, Tesla fall, Monday, 6/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Tesla Inc., down $3.69 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $3.69 to $173.79.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will vote against the proposed compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.

Southwest Airlines Inc., up $1.95 to $29.70.

Elliott Investment Management bought a $1.9 billion stake in the airline and is seeking to force out the CEO.

KKR & Co., up $10.96 to $108.95.

The investment firm will be added to the S&P 500 index on June 24.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., up $1.52 to $15.45.

Noble Corp. offered $1.6 billion for the offshore drilling company.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $25.45 to $374.57.

The cloud-based cybersecurity company will join the S&P 500 index as of June 24.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up 60 cents to $46.89.

The photovoltaic products maker said Ronen Faier will step down as chief financial officer.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., down 82 cents to $12.58.

The Ohio-based bank expects net interest income to decline by as much as 4% in 2024.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.22 to $60.48.

Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.